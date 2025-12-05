Legacy Community Health World Aids Day 2025

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Legacy Community Health brought together community members, advocates, and public officials at the DeLUXE Theater on December 1 for its annual World AIDS Day observance. Guided by this year’s theme, Transforming the HIV/AIDS Response: Rethink. Rebuild. Rise., the evening moved through moments of reflection, performance, and candid discussion about the work that still lies ahead.

Host Ernie Manouse opened the program, followed by an invocation from Pastor Shelley Washington of St. Peter United. Remarks from Legacy CEO Robert Palussek, Houston Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Tran, and Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum underscored how far Houston has come in its HIV response and how much remains unfinished.

A performance by PreechKid set a thoughtful tone before Tim Martinez, Legacy’s Vice President of Major Gifts and Planned Giving, presented the L. Joel Martinez Memorial Award honoring leadership in HIV advocacy to Ian L. Haddock, Executive Director of The Normal Anomaly Inc.

A Conversation About the Future of HIV Response

The centerpiece of the evening was a panel moderated by Richon Ohafia, MPH, Director of the Ryan White Office of Support at Harris County Public Health. Panelists Joelle Espeut, Marlene McNeese, Dr. Wanda Mott, and Ray Purser spoke about the barriers that still shape the HIV landscape in Houston. Their conversation highlighted the ongoing need for stigma-free care, broader access to prevention tools, and strategies that center communities most affected by HIV. They also pointed to local efforts that are already shifting the city’s public health approach in more equitable and community-led directions.

Lighting the Way Forward





A performance by Rechatter Bird Brady led into the candlelight vigil, titled Names That Light the Way. Attendees paused to remember those lost to HIV and to honor the people whose advocacy continues to drive the movement forward. The quiet reflection inside the DeLUXE Theater served as a reminder that remembrance and action are deeply connected.

The program ended with closing remarks and a social hour that allowed guests to connect and continue conversations sparked during the evening.

A Community Effort

Legacy Community Health presented the event in partnership with the Houston Health Department, Harris County Public Health, The T.R.U.T.H. Project, The Links Incorporated (Missouri City Chapter), The Normal Anomaly Initiative, and Allies in Hope. Together, these organizations emphasized a shared commitment to building a future where HIV care is accessible, equitable, and grounded in community needs.

World AIDS Day 2025 offered Houston a moment to look back with clarity and forward with intention, calling residents to rethink old assumptions, rebuild trust and infrastructure, and rise to meet the challenges that remain.