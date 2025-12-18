Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Legacy Community Health’s most glamorous tradition, Holiday SCHMOOZE, returned for another memorable evening of celebration, style, and generosity. Hosted at the beautifully decorated home of Kari Findley and Ken Sill, the annual gathering welcomed friends and supporters for a festive night filled with holiday sparkle and community spirit.

Guests mingled throughout the home, enjoying seasonal cocktails and a bountiful buffet provided by Monarch Catering. The atmosphere was equal parts elegant and warm, with lively conversation, laughter, and a shared commitment to Legacy’s mission setting the tone for the evening.

Founded by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks, Holiday SCHMOOZE has become one of Houston’s most anticipated charitable events. Each year, a private residence is transformed into a winter wonderland, bringing together philanthropy and celebration in support of HIV/AIDS awareness, prevention, and treatment.

This year’s event raised more than $100,000, benefiting The Jackson Hicks Endowed Fund for the Awareness, Prevention, and Treatment of HIV/AIDS at Legacy Community Health. The evening served as a powerful reminder of the impact that generosity and community support can make.

Photos by Daniel Ortiz