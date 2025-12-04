Photos

Texas Democratic Party Johnson-Jordan 2025 Dinner

November 22, 2025

The Texas Democratic Party held the 11th annual Johnson-Jordan Dinner at Royal Sonesta Houston.

The evening’s keynote speakers were Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-8) and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30). U.S. Representatives Lizzie Fletcher (TX-7), Al Green (TX-9), and Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) were also in attendance, along with numerous other Democratic elected officials and candidates.

The dinner honors President Lyndon B. Johnson, a proud Texan whose Great Society advanced landmark progress through legislation including the Civil Rights Act, and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, the first African American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Together, they set the standard for leadership rooted in courage, compassion, and an unshakeable belief in Democracy, a fight that continues today.

