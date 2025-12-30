2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit Returns to the Montrose Center

48 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit is a free, two-day event set for early February at The Montrose Center. The Summit warmly welcomes all LGBTQ people, allies, and supportive organizations from Houston and the surrounding region. So far, more than 27 groups have committed to building a shared agenda that centers on wellness, equity, safety, and a sense of belonging for the local LGBTQ community.

Avery Belyeu, CEO of the Montrose Center, explains the Summit’s purpose: “This is a chance for us to come together and shape our collective future. Last year’s event highlighted how essential unity and proactive planning are. We’re inviting everyone—LGBTQ+ folks and allies—to help create an agenda that truly benefits queer lives, especially in the areas of affirming healthcare, economic opportunity, and regional safety.”

Building on the strong turnout of nearly 250 at the 2025 Summit, this year’s expanded gathering addresses increasing community needs amid a shifting political landscape that is not supportive of the LGBTQ community, and has severely targeted transgender individuals. Together, attendees will develop practical strategies to uplift LGBTQ life in Houston, carrying on the legacy of the historic 1978 Town Meeting I—a pivotal moment for local LGBTQ rights and services.

Programming at the Summit spans health, wellness, arts, culture, and LGBTQ history. Open forums encourage diverse voices to share experiences and ideas as the group crafts real-world solutions. The ultimate goal is to create a clear, action-oriented plan for the advancement of LGBTQ people in Houston.

The event features collaborative visioning sessions, interactive workshops, cultural showcases, and wellness activities. Attendees will shape the community’s calls to action through democratic voting. To ensure access and equity, sessions and support services are offered in Spanish and American Sign Language.

Those interested in helping with Summit logistics can join planning teams focusing on programming, communications, sponsorship, facilities, and youth engagement. Volunteers are encouraged to get involved early through the Summit’s official website.

The Summit is powered by more than 27 LGBTQ and allied organizations from the health, legal, advocacy, faith, arts, and economic sectors. Their collaboration ensures that the event is inclusive and addresses Houston’s broad range of needs. The overarching aim is to foster unity, dialogue, and actionable plans for LGBTQ progress in the city and beyond.

Participating organizations include:

Daron Yanes Perez, representing Trans Men’s Empowerment, shares: “Trans men are often overlooked, and our participation in the Summit allows us to raise our voices, foster connection, and remind everyone that we belong at the table. This event strengthens our solidarity and collective advancement.”

Jeffrey Campbell, CEO of Allies in Hope, adds: “The Summit arrives at a crucial time—much like Esther’s moment in the Old Testament—calling for courage and leadership. It’s a space for positive change, empowerment, and renewed hope. As we gather, we remember that leadership and community resilience can build a more just and affirming future.”

Ian L. Haddock of The Normal Anomaly Initiative notes: “We recognize that it will take the entire community strategically and collaboratively working together to create a dam for hate while creating a flow of resources for our community. This is the work our community must do—together and in concert with other leaders. Collaboration is hard, but the team coordinating this space has made a blueprint for what it can look like long-term and The Normal Anomaly is honored to be a part of it.”

Courtney Sellers of Montrose Grace Place says: “We are excited to participate in the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit for its second year. LGBTQ+ youth are over represented among youth experiencing homelessness, yet addressing barriers effecting these youth has become more and more difficult. At the same time, transgender community members’ existence is being attacked constantly. The LGBTQ+ community in the Houston area needs a space for us to come together, demand our entire community’s rights, learn how to protect ourselves and offer support, share resources, and take space for joy. We refuse to be erased.”

Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin share: “We are honored that Rendezvous Center for Art (our relatively new non-profit) is partnering on the upcoming Greater Houston LGBTQ+ summit. We believe that it’s imperative that every segment of Houston’s queer community participate and be heard, and Houston’s queer arts sector has a key role to play. We hope our participation will engage Houston’s queer artists and arts organizations in the broader movement for LGBTQ+ rights more directly as we believe that artists have a particular nimbleness of thought/approach and that their creativity offers a unique strength to the movement. Furthermore, we’re grateful that our work on the June 2025 symposium (organized by Rendezvous) can feed directly into the organizing and conceptualization of the February summit and future convenings.”

Tanner Williams, President of the Diana Foundation—America’s oldest active gay organization—remarks: “The Diana Foundation is honored to once again support the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Summit, because when our community gathers to learn, connect, and lead, we strengthen the path ahead for everyone. With a 73-year legacy of service and support, the Dianas know the power of elevating voices that shape a brighter future for LGBTQ+ people in Greater Houston. This summit moves our community forward—and we are proud to stand with it.”

Rev. Heather Tolleson, First Christian Church of Katy, says, “We are participating in the LGBTQ+ Summit because creating safe and affirming spaces is central to who we are. We believe in the power of organizing, sharing stories, and learning from one another as a way to build justice and belonging. This summit allows us to resource one another and to live more fully into our call to love and welcome all.”

What: 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit

When: February 7–8, 2026, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St.

Info: www.greaterhoustonlgbtqsummit.org

Visit our photo gallery from the 2025 Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit.