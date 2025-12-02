December 2025 Horoscope: Neptune Turns Direct, Clearing Illusions Before a New Era

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Dream maker Neptune has been retrograde since July of this year, and goes direct this month on December 10. This is the final stretch for Neptune in Pisces, which began way back in 2011. Neptune can certainly be dreamy and mystical, but the higher purpose of this ethereal planet is to expose the illusions and delusions we hold on to that keep us entangled in all kinds of unhealthy attachments. When it comes to Neptune, the cosmic hack is letting go and the final destination is spiritual insight; we finally see the light. Neptune will leave Pisces for good on January 26, 2026, and enter Aries for the next 13 years. Saturn, the Taskmaster, will join Neptune in Aries on February 13, 2026, for the next two and a half years. Saturn grounds us; it’s the planet that orders us to go out and touch some grass. Find your sign below and see what illusions and delusions Neptune plans on dissolving and the lesson plan Saturn has for you.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Learning to let go and trust yourself has been a major lesson for you during the last couple of years. Neptune and Saturn wanted to show you that sometimes you have to get still, wait, and just float. When you do this, your intuition will whisper what to do next. You’ve always been good at clocking who a person is in a matter of minutes, and when Neptune and Saturn make their move into your sign, you’ll be taking your psychic vibe to a whole new level.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

You’ve been learning some serious lessons about who you invite into your life—particularly when it comes to friends or groups of people. No more looking at others through rose-colored glasses. Neptune and Saturn are about to throw you into the deep end of the cosmic pool, shattering any illusions you may have about not being able to handle the deep waters of your subconscious. Things are about to get surreal and supernatural, maybe even a little weird like a David Lynch film. If you take a deep breath and remain present, you’ll be shocked at all the signs the universe sends you to let you know exactly which doors to walk through.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Career most likely settles down after Neptune and Saturn leave Pisces in early 2026. You’re a bundle of energy and love to be on the go, but running on empty is an illusion in 2026. Neptune is spiritual and ethereal, while Saturn is grounded and earthy; put these two in the cosmic blender, and you’re likely to find yourself in a meditation group or a yoga class to be reminded that breathing is our friend.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

You’re always thinking about or helping others, but in early 2026 there’s a shift that puts the focus on you. It’s time to take a risk, Cancer. Leave that cozy, familiar shell and try something new. This is your call to adventure, and the adventure most likely involves your career in some way. New opportunities will present themselves, whether it’s a new job, a new career, or even starting your own side hustle. This is an exercise in remembering you have what it takes to make things happen, and it could also be an alternative career path for the future. This is a year of opportunities, so don’t miss them!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

You’ve been doing some serious, deep soul searching the last couple of years, cleaning out your closets both literally and figuratively. Relationships, both good and bad, have changed you on a profound level. Neptune’s next assignment is an overhaul of your spiritual beliefs and your philosophy of life. It’s pretty heady stuff. Travel will do wonders for you. Consider the next several years your Eat Love Pray era.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

In the relationship department, you don’t need any more projects or fixer-uppers. You really get it now when you hear people say you can’t fix or change another person. When Neptune moves into Aries on January 26, 2026, the focus shifts to intimacy and vulnerability. Forget trying to keep things neat and organized, Virgo, this is messy work. Superficial is out while deep and soulful is in. You’re learning the deep lesson of loving yourself, warts and all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Once Neptune and Saturn enter Aries in early 2026, the focus is me-versus-we. Sure, relationships are your thing, Libra, but relationships that have that draining effect on you are going to get frustrating; the same goes for situations where you have to mommy people. No thanks. In other words, you need adults in your world—people who show up and do what they say they’re going to do. Flakes and commitment-phobes need not apply. When it comes to relationships, you’re ready for the real deal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

You’re putting the finishing touches on lessons revolving around self-expression, creativity, and red flags in romantic relationships. Have you missed seeing the red flags when it comes to romantic relationships? You may not be perfect just yet, Scorpio, but you’re getting a lot better. Those victim/savior relationships are starting to lose their shine. Putting a lock on your creativity and comparing yourself with other artists is also on its way out. As we enter 2026, Neptune will help you dissolve those pesky control and perfectionism issues.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Neptune in Pisces put you in a deep dive around family, home, and daddy issues. Putting down roots and creating the perfect home or living space for yourself is what Neptune had in mind for you. Saturn’s move into Pisces these past couple of years put you on Freud’s couch to address any self-defeating illusions you have about family—and specifically, any lingering “daddy issues.” Now that you’ve survived Neptune’s deep and serious soul-searching waters, it’s time to learn to love yourself, come hell or high water. Indulging in your creative side, even if you don’t consider yourself a proper artist, can have a very healing and therapeutic effect on your self-esteem.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Logic and being realistic have certainly served you well, Capricorn, but you’re warming up to the idea that trusting your intuition isn’t so bad after all. You’ve had the weirdest feeling, like you are picking up what other people are thinking. That weird feeling was your mind and thinking getting tangled up in Neptune’s cosmic haze, making you downright psychic at times. Next up, you can’t be everyone’s shoulder to cry on forever. You learned very early in life to be strong and put others’ feelings before your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Alright, Aquarius, you’re done with selling yourself and your talents short. That illusion is evaporating; your work has worth and you’re not giving yourself away for free anymore. Starting in early 2026, Neptune begins a long process of flooding your mind with psychic energy. At first, it will feel a little weird, but you do weird quite well. This sensitive and psychic turn of mind also has a romantic flair to it—no more keeping that inner poet in the closet. Meanwhile, Saturn will demand you face your fear of slowing down.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

You have been so at home with Neptune’s energy; it’s your ruling planet. You can’t really stop being a psychic sponge. It’s who you are, but you can stop absorbing others’ perceptions of who you are and what they think you should be doing with your life. You’re building a new identity for yourself, one that more reflects who you are now. Starting in early 2026 you’ll need to get on top of those finances. You have a very trusting nature, Pisces, and you just hate seeing anyone go through a difficult time financially. Neptune certainly has her deceptive side, and if you aren’t careful, you could get played when it comes to money.

Follow Kevin Casey’s stellar insights at popastrologyreadings.com and Instagram @p0pastrology.