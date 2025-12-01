Galveston Gay Chorus Spreads Joy Across the Island

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Despite the Gulf Coast’s typically humid December weather, the voices of the Galveston Gay Chorus can bring a festive chill to the air. The ensemble has become as much a celebration of identity as it has a beacon of community on the island.

Founded in 2024 to give Galveston Island its own gay chorus, leader Brandt “Matt” Molitor says the group began as part of a nonprofit program through Pride Center Galveston. Having grown to about 15 members, the group now performs across the island throughout the year, spotlighting several holidays like Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

The Galveston Gay Chorus will bring festive cheer to several holiday events this season, including the 52nd anniversary of Dickens on the Strand (December 5–7) and a special Victorian vaudeville-themed evening at Soundbar on December 5. In partnership with ARTS Downtown GTX, the Soundbar celebration will kick off the Dickens Weekend festivities as the chorus fills the room with classic carols beginning at 6:15 p.m..

Their performance sets the tone for a rousing music hall sing-along led by drag hosts during a sparkling drag variety show featuring artists such as Kymber DeVine and Tisha Flowers, with support from sponsors including Access Care of Coastal Texas and Cate Black Architecture.

Molitor was convinced the island needed a gay chorus to complement its gay community center.

“I felt that with the Pride Center getting started, we wanted something else positive to continue that momentum,” he says. “Our group of friends was like, ‘OK, a gay chorus sounds like a fun idea.’”

While the group lends its voices to entertain crowds, it also raises funds for local charities, Molitor says. “We’ve performed at fundraisers for other organizations. We’ve also done charity performances at the Pride Center. We don’t charge anything specifically for the Gay Chorus.”

Since its inception as a men’s choir, the group has expanded and is now open to women, as well. “It doesn’t matter who you are,” Molitor says. “If you want to sing and have a good time with us, you’re welcome.”

That sense of fellowship is something audiences can feel. “When we perform, people see that we’re average folks having a good time doing it,” he says. “Here in Galveston, when we have performed at a variety of different places, it’s been nice to get a warm welcome. And now that we are in our second season, people have seen us a couple of times so they’re recognizing us. They’re beginning to own us a little bit. That’s really nice.”

Member Brian Mayes still remembers hearing the news that a gay choir was forming. “I was looking for something to do with my time, something to give me a purpose,” he says. “I decided to try this, and it’s been really good for me. There’s a lot of camaraderie. I didn’t know any of these people when I first joined, so I’ve expanded my social network a little bit.”

Member Jim Nonus has always loved music, and since he had a piano in his condominium, he thought he could be an asset to the group—and he was right. “I thought, ‘Well, they could practice here,’” he says. “It’s really worked out well. I’m delighted to kind of be the den mother of the rehearsal hall.”

Nonus’ favorite part of being in the chorus is seeing how audiences respond. “I think a couple of our performances at the churches have been very, very moving. We showed up, we sang, and they loved it. I just want everyone to walk away happy. And if we can brighten the holiday season, then we’ve done our job.”

Member Matthew Raines, the group’s pianist, is used to playing gigs at various venues, but being part of the chorus is something different. “This is always a pleasure, coming and being part of this group,” he says. “It’s a very positive environment. I think we’re able to express that feeling to people. We’re just spreading a message of love and light.”

Member Shawn Flores notes how the chorus has found joy with one another, and hopes the same can be said for their audiences. “Music has a very special power,” he says. “I just hope people come and enjoy us and say, ‘Hey, here’s a great group of people singing.’”

Keep up with the Galveston Gay Chorus on Facebook /galvestongaychorus.

WHAT: Victorian Vaudeville at Soundbar

WHEN: December 5, 2025

WHERE: 2411 Mechanic St., Galveston

INFO: artsdowntowngtx.com/events