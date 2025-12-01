Disco Turkey 2025: Up, Up, and Away at the Montrose Country Club

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Disco Turkey 2025: Up, Up & Away brought a packed crowd to the Montrose Country Club on Saturday night, with guests leaning fully into the ’70s glam theme. Sequined tops, metallic jumpsuits, and sharp retro tailoring made the room feel like a moving runway. Some of the hosts even showed up in pilot-inspired looks that tied cleanly into the night’s concept.

One of the event’s founders, DJ Chad Guidry, kept the pace tight with a set that pulled people to the dance floor early and kept them there. The energy stayed high throughout the night, helped by a crowd that was clearly ready to show up, dance, and enjoy the space together. With strong looks, a solid soundtrack, and an unmistakably engaged crowd, Disco Turkey 2025 delivered a night that felt genuinely alive.

Disco Turkey began in 2001 as a simple idea: end the holiday weekend with chosen family. Not just a cocktail party, not just a dance party, but a little of both. What started as a disco-themed birthday at Chad Guidry and Bryan Hlavinka’s apartment quickly turned into a much-anticipated annual event.