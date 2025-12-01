Pura Vida with Pride: Exploring LGBTQ Culture in Costa Rica

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

By Joey Amato

Costa Rica may be known for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the ever-present philosophy of pura vida—the “pure life”—but it’s also one of the most progressive and inclusive destinations in Central America when it comes to LGBTQ rights and culture. With same-sex marriage legalized in 2020 and a growing queer community thriving in both urban and coastal regions, the country offers a welcoming atmosphere that celebrates diversity amid natural beauty.

Costa Rica’s journey toward LGBTQ equality has been marked by steady and meaningful progress. In 2020, it became the first country in Central America to legalize same-sex marriage, a landmark decision that followed years of advocacy and public dialogue. The government has also taken steps to strengthen anti-discrimination protections, support trans rights, and incorporate LGBTQ education and awareness into public policy.

This progressive spirit resonates deeply with locals and travelers alike. Whether in the cosmopolitan capital of San José or the relaxed coastal towns, visitors often remark on the country’s sense of openness and acceptance.

My journey began in San José, the cultural and social hub for the country’s LGBTQ community. The city’s vibrant nightlife scene includes popular bars and clubs such as Club El Teatro, which has hosted drag shows and queer performances for decades, and La Avispa, one of the oldest gay bars in Latin America.

Beyond nightlife, San José’s art and cultural institutions also reflect queer voices. Local galleries frequently showcase works by LGBTQ+ artists, while community organizations such as Centro de Investigación y Promoción para América Central de Derechos Humanos play an important role in advocacy, education, and social support.

The city’s annual Marcha de la Diversidad (Pride March), typically held in June, attracts tens of thousands of participants from across Central America, filling the streets with color, music, and the unmistakable energy of solidarity and celebration.

I decided to syat at the Marriott Hotel Hacienda Belén , located about 15-minutes from downtown. The property offers a luxurious escape that blends old-world charm with modern sophistication. From the moment you arrive, you’re greeted by breathtaking views of the Central Valley and the scent of freshly roasted coffee drifting through the air—a fitting introduction to a resort built on a historic coffee plantation. The hotel’s elegant Spanish colonial architecture, with its arched corridors, terracotta tiles, and lush gardens, evokes a timeless sense of place, while the service is warm, genuine, and distinctly Costa Rican.

One of the highlights of the Hacienda Belén experience is its array of immersive, on-property activities. Guests can enjoy complimentary coffee tastings, art and cooking classes, and wellness experiences that reflect Costa Rica’s rich cultural heritage. The resort’s spa and outdoor pools offer peaceful havens for relaxation, surrounded by the sounds of tropical birds and rustling palms.

Dining at the Marriott Hacienda Belén is equally impressive. Each restaurant celebrates local flavors with international flair—whether you’re indulging in a traditional gallo pinto breakfast, indulging in a fabulous steak dinner at La Isabela Steakhouse, or enjoying a farm-to-table dinner at Hacienda Kitchen. Every meal is elevated by impeccable presentation and the resort’s warm hospitality.

What truly sets this Marriott apart is its authentic Costa Rican soul. It’s luxurious without being pretentious, historic yet contemporary, and perfectly situated for exploring everything from the capital’s museums and markets to day trips into the country’s lush countryside. Whether you’re visiting for business, leisure, or a bit of both, the Costa Rica Marriott Hotel Hacienda Belén is the kind of place that makes you feel connected—to the culture, the landscape, and the pura vida lifestyle itself.

If you are looking to venture outside of the city, Costa Rica’s coasts offer some of the most LGBTQ-inclusive destinations in the region.

Manuel Antonio, on the Pacific coast, has become the country’s unofficial gay beach town. With luxury resorts, boutique hotels, and beach bars that welcome LGBTQ travelers year-round, it’s a place where diversity is embraced as part of daily life. Playa Espadilla and Playa Biesanz are particularly popular with queer visitors, offering relaxed vibes, stunning sunsets, and a strong sense of community.

Other destinations such as Tamarindo, Puerto Viejo, and Santa Teresa are also becoming popular among LGBTQ travelers.

What truly makes Costa Rica unique is the way its pura vida lifestyle extends to acceptance and respect. The phrase is more than a slogan—it’s a reflection of how Costa Ricans approach life: with joy, empathy, and openness. This spirit is palpable in the way locals treat LGBTQ visitors—not as outsiders, but as fellow travelers sharing in the beauty of their homeland.

From the bustling boulevards of San José to the quiet beaches of the Pacific coast, Costa Rica offers LGBTQ visitors the freedom to be themselves in a setting that’s as breathtaking as it is inclusive.

Whether you’re watching the sunset over the ocean with your partner, exploring cloud forests teeming with life, or dancing at Pride in the heart of the capital, Costa Rica invites you to celebrate pura vida con orgullo—the pure life with pride.