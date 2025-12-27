The Caucus 50th Anniversary Equality Brunch

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, led by President Austin Davis Ruiz, hosted the 50th Anniversary Equality Brunch, bringing together leaders, advocates, and supporters for a meaningful morning in celebration of progress and purpose. Held at the Marriott Marquis Houston, the event raised critical funds to support pro-equality candidates while honoring individuals and organizations whose work continues to advance justice and inclusion. With a powerful keynote from State Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons and the presentation of the Caucus’ annual awards, the brunch marked both a milestone anniversary and a renewed commitment to the work ahead.

This year’s award winners included Sophie Adams, recipient of the Jim Owens Newcomer of the Year Award; Sandra Moore and Barbara Cigainero were recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Montrose Center CEO Avery Belyeu was presented with the Jim Cotton President’s Award, while State Sen. Molly Cook and Kristen Capps received the Social Conscience Award.

The Eleanor Tinsley Ally of the Year Award went to State Rep. Jon Rosenthal, and Judge Shannon Baldwin was honored with the George Thomas “Mickey” Leland Humanitarian Award.

This year’s Public Service Award was awarded jointly to Houston City Council Member Mario Castillo and former Houston Mayor Annise D. Parker.

The Texas House Democrats were presented with the Bayard Rustin Civil Rights Award, and Caucus Founder Pokey Anderson and Don Hrachovy were honored with the Caucus Lifetime Achievement Award.

Founded in 1975, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus is the oldest LGBTQ civil-rights organization in the South.