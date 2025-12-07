Actout at the Alley Theatre for The Night Shift Before Christmas

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

LGBTQ guests and allies gathered at the Alley Theatre for ActOUT, a festive pre-show reception celebrating community and the arts. Attendees enjoyed light bites, holiday-themed cocktails, and a chance to connect before the performance of the Alley’s newest holiday production, The Night Shift Before Christmas.

The event is part of the Alley’s ongoing ActOUT series, which invites LGBTQ audiences and their friends to enjoy a night of theater with a celebratory twist.

The Night Shift Before Christmas, on stage at the Alley through December 28, brings an energetic new spin to the holiday season with humor and heart. Paired with the community-focused reception, the evening highlighted the Alley’s commitment to welcoming all Houstonians to its stages—and to making space for connection both on and off the set.