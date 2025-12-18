Alejandra Salinas Houston City Council Runoff Election Watch Party

PhotosPolitics

December 12, 2025

Supporters packed Pearl Side Peace for Alejandra Salinas’s runoff election night watch party, where anticipation turned to celebration as early returns signaled a clear path to victory. Salinas won the hotly contested runoff for Houston City Council At-Large Position 4, marking a major milestone for progressive and LGBTQ representation in city politics.

The room was filled with friends, volunteers, and members of Houston’s LGBTQ political leadership, all there to witness and celebrate the culmination of months of organizing, outreach, and grassroots work. As results came in, cheers erupted and the mood shifted from hopeful to jubilant.

In her remarks, Salinas thanked her campaign team, volunteers, donors, and her wife, Elizabeth. She emphasized that the victory was not hers alone but a shared achievement fueled by collective action and deep community support.

While the evening was one of celebration, Salinas also made it clear that the win marked a beginning, not an end. She reaffirmed her commitment to representing all Houstonians and to continuing the work that brought her to this moment.

