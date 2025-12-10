4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The 10th Annual Haus of Gingerbread competition and fundraiser marked a major milestone, bringing together community members, sponsors, and creatives for an evening with real impact. Thanks to the collective generosity of sponsors, guests, in-kind donors, vendors, judges, and volunteers, the event raised more than $20,000 to support youth and young adults of all genders and sexualities experiencing housing insecurity.

The event featured custom cocktails, beer from Gristworkz, and food by Kindred Kitchen Montrose, with cookies provided by Tiny Champions. Guests also enjoyed raffle prizes, a lively dance floor powered by DJ Amarji King, and drag performances from the event’s judges: Hu’Nee B an Rene B*tchface. Ian L. Haddock, Founder and Executive Director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, also served as one of the event judges.

A special thanks goes to Perfect Touch for transforming the venue into a winter-inspired space, and to Z and Z 360 Photobooth Rentals Houston for providing the photo booth experience. Their contributions helped create a polished, welcoming environment that complemented the evening’s purpose.

Now in its tenth year, Haus of Gingerbread continues to demonstrate what’s possible when community support and creative fundraising align—delivering both a memorable event and meaningful resources for those who need them most.

Photos by Luxe Studio Productions