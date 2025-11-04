Ripcord’s 2025 Halloween Block Party – Devil’s Playground

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Ripcord hosted its 2025 Halloween Block Party, Devil’s Playground, from October 30 to November 1, transforming Fairview Street into a celebration of LGBTQ nightlife, artistry, and community. The beloved Montrose bar—recipient of multiple OutSmart Gayest & Greatest Awards—welcomed hundreds of costumed revelers for a weekend of high-energy performances, music, and fierce Halloween spirit.

The event featured immersive décor by Phobia Haunted Houses, local vendors including Cheap Champagne, Drag Candy, and Chaind, and a standout lineup of drag performers across all three nights. Hosts Annalee Naylor, Luna of the Lilies, and Thee Blackberri led the festivities, each bringing their signature charisma to the stage. From creative costumes to unforgettable performances, the weekend continued RIPCORD’s tradition of bringing people together in a space built on pride, expression, and connection.

Reflecting on the event, owner Ryan Allen shared, “RIPCORD has always been more than just a bar to me—it’s a family. Being able to bring people together through events like this is a privilege, and I’m grateful to everyone who helps make RIPCORD a safe and welcoming bar for our community.”

The festivities kicked off with hosts Annalee Naylor and Luna of the Lilies, who commanded the stage with their trademark wit and flair. Each night featured a rotating cast of drag talent, from glamorous vamps to horror-inspired icons, delivering an unforgettable showcase of creativity and camp. The shows began at 11 p.m., followed by the crowd-favorite cash-prize costume contest at midnight, which spotlighted some of Houston’s most imaginative—and provocative—Halloween looks.

By night two, Devil’s Playground was in full swing, filling Ripcord’s patio and parking lot with energy and spectacle. From ghoulishly glamorous queens to leather-clad devils and playful superheroes, the crowd embodied Montrose’s inclusive and expressive spirit. Inside, DJ Atreyu Frausto and guest DJs kept the beats pounding well into the night, while vendors and local artists added their flair to the festival atmosphere.

The event culminated on November 1 with host Thee Blackberri, whose bold presence and powerhouse performances closed out the weekend in true Ripcord fashion—sexy, spooky, and unapologetically queer.

Photos by Daniel Hernandez @dannyhphoto for Ripcord