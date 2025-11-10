Inaugural Revolution of Joy Festival at Rothko Chapel

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The inaugural Revolution of Joy Festival transformed the Rothko Chapel grounds into a hub of queer creativity and connection on Sunday afternoon. Co-curated by community organizers Ethan Michelle Ganz and Jevon Martin, the event centered trans and gender-expansive artists, framing joy and self-expression as both celebration and resistance.

Inside the Chapel sanctuary, audiences settled in as a lineup of poets, musicians, and fashion-forward performers took the mic. Speakers included Texas State Senator Molly Cook and Kevin Nguyen, the Montrose Center’s Director of Community Engagement. A limited open mic offered LGBTQ poets and musicians a space to share new work, while the fashion contest brought bold looks to the theme “Revolution of Joy,” with categories for Best Design, Wore It Best, and Best Drag. Winners each received $100 gift cards.

Outside on the plaza, festival tables showcased visual art and resources from trans-led organizations, creating space for conversation, connection, and community care. Spanish interpretation by Yudith Azareth and Jorge Galvan ensured the program remained accessible, while Q Patrol provided on-site community safety.

Supported in partnership with The Montrose Center, the inaugural Revolution of Joy Festival set a thoughtful, expansive tone—one where art, visibility, and solidarity met in the open air.

Photos by Nora Dayton