Reign LaRue: Crowned, Confident, and Completely Unbothered

When Reign LaRue thinks about her younger self, her advice would be, “Keep being the little super star that lives within you because one day, it’s going to save you. Your existence will inspire and bring joy to others. Keep dancing!” So far, that advice has held true as Reign is now a Houston mainstay of the drag stage. Find out more about this captivating queen.

Pronouns?

I personally don’t care for pronouns. Call me whatever you like.

Hometown?

Born and raised in Houston.

Drag birthday?

Aug. 18, 2018.

Is there a story behind your stage name?

I wanted a one-word name like Beyoncé, so I googled synonyms to “queen” and “loyal” and Reign stuck.

What got you interested in drag?

My partner Lupe Salas introduced me to drag. He was in love with Bianca Del Rio. We went to watch her live at South Beach Houston in 2014 and the rest is history.

Describe your performing persona.

I’m always giving you a concert. It’s an experience. My goal is to make you feel something, whether that’s feeling sexy, happy, confident, and everything in between.

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

I am your current reigning Miss Gay Yellow Rose USofA at Large and 1st Alternate at Miss Gay Texas USofA at Large on my way to nationals.

Plans for the Thanksgiving holidays?

We eat on Thanksgiving! We go in! I look forward to a night off with friends and family and lots of food.

Do the holidays hold any special memories or feelings for you?

The holidays are always a marking point for growth, realizations, achievements, etc. I cherish each holiday, and I’m grateful to spend them with my closest loved ones.

Most memorable moment as a performer?

There have been so many, but my favorite has to be my first performance. I wore no lashes because I forgot them at home, and I had no dance tights on, but I won So You Think You Can Drag against Mistress Isabelle Brooks. Clock that tea!

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

Hmmm, that’s a tough one because I truly do know how to laugh at myself. If I fall or stumble, I make it a moment and keep it pushing.

What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

Through the art form of drag, I get to release my thoughts—my feelings—which then inspires others. I hope to uplift one another and turn my pains into gains.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

I think they are worried about the wrong things. There are so many other challenges to tackle in our world, and I believe our government is focused on things that they are afraid of. The LGBT community has been around for many years, and I highly doubt we are going anywhere anytime soon.

Do you have a drag family? If so, tell us about them.

I am a part of the LaRue family here in Texas. My mother is Laisha LaRue and my grandmother is Layla LaRue. I am also a part of the Ross family. My mother is Chloe Crawford Ross. My third drag mother is living legend Kofi.

#TeamSwiftie or #TeamBeyhive?

#TeamBeyhive

Have you ever had a defining moment in your life?

Just recently, I competed for the title of Miss Gay Texas USofA at Large and it was a life changing experience. It challenged me physically, mentally, and emotionally. I have a dream to become a part of the legacy that has raised me into the queen I am today. I may not have won the crown, but it’s only just the beginning and I am not a quitter.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

Patience. I can be pretty impatient at times, and drag has allowed me the opportunity to take life as it comes. Why rush? Enjoy the moments while they are here.

What was your dream job as a child?

I’ve made my dream job somewhat my reality. I fantasized about being a pop star, and in my own little way, I became that.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Sometimes things are better left unsaid. Choose peace. Stay out of drama. Kill them with kindness.

Where/When do you normally perform?

As the entertainment director of JR’s and South Beach, you can find me there pretty frequently. Sunday and Wednesday nights at South Beach, Monday and Tuesday nights at JR’s, and I am also on cast at Houston’s Best Drag Brunch at Bar Boheme.

Follow Reign Larue on Facebook felixsimagination and Instagram @reignlarue.