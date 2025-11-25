Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Thanksgiving Edition

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, November 27

76th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 76th annual H-H-B Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off in downtown Houston, with multiple Gayest & Greatest Award-winning Christina Wells performing the opening number. See website for parade route. 9 a.m.

JR’s 35th Annual Complimentary Thanksgiving Day Dinner

The public is invited to the 800 Pacific Street family of clubs’ 35th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner. A full dinner with all the trimmings will be served by staff and volunteers at JR’s Bar & Grill. 808 Pacific St. 1:30 p.m.

Barcode Houston Thanksgiving Potluck

Barcode Houston hosts a Thanksgiving potluck lunch. Mains, sides, and desserts provided, and guests are encouraged to bring a dish to share. 817 Fairview St. 2 p.m.

Los Robles Fiesta de Pavo and Community Potluck

Los Robles hosts Fiesta de Pavo and community potluck. Turkey will be provided. Bring a favorite side dish to share. Later, DJ Toma gets the crowd moving with cumbia, Latin pop, reggaeton, y puro party vibe. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

Friday, November 28

Transgiving Potluck Celebration at Axelrad

Come celebrate Transgiving with the Trans Men Empowerment family: food, karaoke, raffles, and lots of love. Everyone is welcome. Bring something to share if you can! Axelrad, 1517 Alabama St. 6 p.m.

Electric Circus at South Beach Houston

RuPaul’s Drag Race Electric Circus comes to South Beach Houston, hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks, featuring Irene the Alien, Detox, and Mirage. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 29

Disco Turkey 2025: Up, Up, & Away

This fun holiday tradition is back with an expanded host team. Disco Turkey celebrates what matters most: laughter, singing, and dancing in a space where people who might not normally hang out together can celebrate the holidays. Montrose Country Club. 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 30

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from a rotating cast. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Monday, December 1

Pride Houston World AIDS Day Commemoration

Pride Houston 365, in partnership with Allies in Hope and Harris County Public Health, commemorates World AIDS Day 2025. Enjoy live performances, free testing, mocktails, and light bites. Sanman Gallery, 1109 Providence St. 5:30 p.m.

Legacy Community Health World AIDS Day Commemoration

In partnership with Houston Health Department, Harris County Public Health, The T.R.U.T.H. Project, The Links, Incorporated – Missouri City Chapter, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, and Allies in Hope, this community gathering brings together leading HIV experts, advocates, and local organizers for a powerful evening of dialogue, reflection, and action. DeLUXE Theater, 3303 Lyons Ave. 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 2

Organize to Win Found Family Community Mixer

State Senator Molly Cook and Organize to Win host a community mixer at Pearl Side Peace. Meet like-minded people passionate about organizing for safer, healthier, and happier lives. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 4

Alley Theatre ActOUT for The Night Shift Before Christmas

Ticket holders for the December 4 performance of The Night Shift Before Christmas can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks.

Saturday, December 6

Space City Rugby Hosts The December Classic

Space City Rugby, the Orlando Otters, Crescent City Rougar Roux, and Round Rock Ruckus go head to head in the Space City December Classic. Chester L Davis Sportsplex, 1251 W League City Pkwy. 9 a.m.

Bering Church Queer Holiday Exchange

Bering Church hosts a queer holiday exchange. Swap queer, spread some cheer! Exchange clothes, books, art supplies, plants, resources, and more. Bring gently used items to donate/trade with others. 1440 Harold St. 1 p.m.



Avenue 360 World AIDS Day Pop-Up

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, in partnership with The Normal Anomaly Inc., presents a World AIDS Day pop-up event hosted by Titan Capri, with performances by Dessie Love-Blake, Jazelle Barbie Royale, and Adraina LaRue. Bring a new, unwrapped children’s toy for the toy drive. 2920 Fannin St. 1 p.m.

Houston Pride Band’s December Evergreens & Icicles

The Houston Pride Band’s holiday concert reflects the beautiful diversity of our city with a cozy concert featuring holiday music sure to please everyone. MATCH. 8 p.m.

Friday, December 12

Out at the Ballet for The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

