Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, November 20 – 23

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, November 20

Mahogany Project Trans Safety Quilt Making

Join The Mahogany Project for a Trans Safety Quilt Making event. This is a free pop-up event, and all community members are welcome to join and contribute to the quilt. 2808 Caroline St. 12 p.m.

TDOR Reign in Paradise

The Mahogany Project and Save Our Sisters United host Reign in Paradise, an interactive installation in honor of Trans Day of Remembrance—and a celebration of the life and legacy our community members. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 12 p.m.

Katy Pride Trans Day of Remembrance

Katy Pride honors the lives lost to anti-transgender violence and stand together in love, visibility, and solidarity. Guest speakers include State Rep. Jon Rosenthal, Parents of Trans Youth President Mandy Giles, and community activist Nikki Darby. Mary Joe Peckham Park, 5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy. 6 p.m.

Transgender Day of Remembrance Virtual Panel Discussion

Join Equality Texas and community organizers from across Texas for a virtual panel discussion honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance. Register at bit.ly/eqtx-panel for a link to the discussion. Virtual. 6 p.m.

Bunnies on the Bayou Beneficiary Pre-Bid Support Session

To support organizations in building strong, competitive proposals, Bunnies on the Bayou is hosting an optional Pre-Bid In-Meeting open to all pptential beneficiaries. Come get the clarity, confidence, and support needed to elevate your RFP for Bunnies. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 6:30 p.m.

Pride Houston 365 Transgender Day of Remembrance Observance

Pride Houston 365, in partnership with Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas and Triple A Alliance, present a virtual vigil and healing circle hosted by Coco Valentine. 7 p.m.

The Chamber Holiday Food and Supply Drive

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual food and supply drive This year’s beneficiary is Tony’s Place, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ unhoused youth. Morning drop-off location: Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd Dr. 8 a.m. Afternoon drop-off location: Eureka Heights Brew Co., 941 W. 18th St. 4 p.m.

Friday, November 21

Youth Voices Empowered Friendsgiving

Youth Voices Empowered, a project of Montrose Grace Place, invite the community to a Friendsgiving celebration featuring food, resources, and activities for all. 2525 Waugh Dr. 6 p.m.

The Catastrophic Theatre Presents Beautiful Princess Disorder

The Catastrophic Theatre presents the world premiere of kathy Ng’s new play, Beautiful Princess Disorder, a “fuzzy-edged sibling drama for the only child.” Through December 13. MATCH. Show times vary.

Space City Rugby – Home for the Holidays

Space City Rugby is thankful, thicc, and back home in H-Town for Thanksgiving, and they’re selling Jell-O shots and calendars. Varsity Bar, 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 9 p.m.

The Mahogany Project – SoulGiving 2025

The closing event of Black Trans Empowerment Week, SoulGiving is a chance to come together, share a meal, and celebrate community with love and intention. 2015 Berry St. 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 22

Block Walk for Alejandra Salinas

Join State Senator Molly Cook in block walking for Alejandra Salinas, who is in a runoff for Houston City Council At-large Position 4. Location on registration. 9 a.m.

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

Houston Gaymers Main Meetup

The Houston Gaymers’ monthly meetup is the place to make new friends while playing your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

The Locas present unPRESEDENTed

The Locas present unPRESIDENTed, a queer political cabaret featuring drag, burlesque, spoken word, and much more. Aurora Chapel, 800 Aurora St. 7 p.m.

Pearl Bar – Magan and Dayna from The Ultimatum Queer Love

Pearl Bar hosrt an evening with special guests Magan and Dayna from the Netflix reality show The Ultimatum Queer Love. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Hotel Lucine – The Fancy After Dark: “Drag Me Into Thanksgiving”

Hotel Lucine hosts a special version of The Fancy After Dark called “Drag Me Into Thanksgiving,” with a drag show hosted by Houston’s own Queen Persephone. 1002 Seawall Blvd, Galveston. 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 23

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Artemis Hunter, Adriana LaRue, and Tommie Ross. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Pearl Bar Holiday Market

Pearl Bar welcomes the return of the Sunday Holiday Market, with over 20 vendors and a food truck. 4216 Washington Ave. 4 p.m.

Monday, November 24

Tony’s Place Gayme Night

Fight the bad guys, save the day! Tony’s Place and Houston Gaymers invite you to join the party and slay. The table is open for experienced and new players alike. 1429 Hawthorne St. 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 25

The Montrose Center TGiving

The Montrose Center hosts the annual TGiving: Trans Thanksgiving Celebration! This free event is open to all transgender individuals, family, friends, and allies of all ages. This year’s celebration will feature an interactive gaming room, community art activity, and a quiet crafting space for when you need a break. RSVP required. 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 29

Disco Turkey 2025: Up, Up, & Away

This fun holiday tradition is back with an expanded host team. Disco Turkey celebrates what matters most: laughter, singing, and dancing in a space where people who might not normally hang out together can celebrate the holidays. Montrose Country Club. 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 2

Organize to Win Found Family Community Mixer

State Senator Molly Cook and Organize to Win host a community mixer at Pearl Side Peace. Meet like-minded people passionate about organizing for safer, healthier, and happier lives. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 6

Houston Pride Band’s December Evergreens & Icicles

The Houston Pride Band’s holiday concert reflects the beautiful diversity of our city with a cozy concert featuring holiday music sure to please everyone. MATCH. 8 p.m.

Friday, December 12

Out at the Ballet for The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

