Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, November 13 – 16

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, November 13

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

The 45th annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is a four-day holiday shopping extravaganza. Browse through a curated selection of holiday goods, gourmet treats, stylish apparel, unique jewelry and gifts. Through November 16. NRG Center, One NRG Park. 10 a.m.

Friday, November 14

Allies in Hope presents Hope for Houston Ball

Allies in Hope’s gala recognizes those who have made significant contributions in the fight against HIV. Proceeds fund Camp Hope for children and families, Stone Soup food assistance, and clinic services for uninsured individuals. The Revaire, 7122 Katy Rd. 7 p.m.

Trans Men Empowerment – Transgender Day of Remembrance

Join TME for Voices and Art of Resilience — a Transgender Day of Remembrance event centered on healing, creativity, and community connection. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 7 p.m.

Houston Cinema Arts Festival – S/He Is Still Her/e: The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary

The Houston Cinema Arts Festival continues with S/He Is Still Her/e: The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary. This documentary, traces a restless pursuit of transformation: gender, spirituality, creativity, even mortality itself. River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W Gray St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 15

Bering Church Steps Up

Bering Church shows unwavering support for the LGBTQ community by painting its steps in the colors of the inclusive rainbow. Volunteers are welcome. 1440 Harold St. 10 a.m.

Pearl Bar Presents Daydream

Von Kiss and Pearl Bar present Daydream, a day party for lesbians over 40 and their admirers featuring music from the ’70s through the ’00s. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

Black Trans Empowerment Week Opening Ceremony at Sesh Cowering

The Mahogany Project marks the start of its week-long event for those in the community and others who have come to Houston to meet and interact with the Black Trans community and their allies. Sesh Coworking, 2808 Caroline St. 6 p.m.

DJ Dawna Montell at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston welcomes back DJ Dawna Montell. Known for her high-energy sets that blend uplifting house, fierce vocals, and irresistible grooves, Dawna brings the same fire that’s made her a staple at The Abbey in West Hollywood. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 16

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Adriana LaRue, Cara Cherie and Mari Jane. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tony’s Place Queer Youth Market @ The Feisty Collective

Tony’s Place and The Feisty Collective team up to celebrate the creativity and talent of Houston’s LGBTQ youth with a fun, inclusive art market showcasing young queer artists and creatives. Participation is free, and the artists keep all the money they make in sales. 1901 Lawrence St. 12 p.m.

Queer Cabaret at Barcode Houston

Barcode Houston presents Queer Cabaret, hosted by Preston Steamed with performances by Owen Alimony, Dynasty Banks, Brixlee Coven, and more. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, November 20

The Chamber Holiday Food and Supply Drive

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual food and supply drive This year’s beneficiary is Tony’s Place, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ unhoused youth. Morning drop-off location: Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd Dr. 8 a.m. Afternoon drop-off location: Eureka Heights Brew Co., 941 W. 18th St. 4 p.m.

Friday, November 21

The Mahogany Project – SoulGiving 2025

The closing event of Black Trans Empowerment Week, SoulGiving is a chance to come together, share a meal, and celebrate community with love and intention. 2015 Berry St. 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 22

Hotel Lucine – The Fancy After Dark: “Drag Me Into Thanksgiving”

Hotel Lucine hosts a special version of The Fancy After Dark called “Drag Me Into Thanksgiving,” with a drag show hosted by Houston’s own Queen Persephone. 1002 Seawall Blvd, Galveston. 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 25

The Montrose Center TGiving

The Montrose Center hosts the annual TGiving: Trans Thanksgiving Celebration! This free event is open to all transgender individuals, family, friends, and allies of all ages. This year’s celebration will feature an interactive gaming room, community art activity, and a quiet crafting space for when you need a break. RSVP required. 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 29

Disco Turkey 2025: Up, Up, & Away

This fun holiday tradition is back with an expanded host team. Disco Turkey celebrates what matters most: laughter, singing, and dancing in a space where people who might not normally hang out together can celebrate the holidays. Montrose Country Club. 7 p.m.

Friday, December 12

Out at the Ballet for The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.