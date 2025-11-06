Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, November 6 – 9

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, November 6

Houston Cinema Arts Festival 2025 – Dreams in Nightmares

The 2025 Houston Cinema Arts Festival kicks off with Dreams in Nightmares. Three Black queer femmes hit the road in search of a missing friend, unraveling emotional truths and collective tensions along the way. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Lynn Wyatt Theater, 5500 Main St. 7:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 7

Avenue 360 – Voices for Hope Gala

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness presents Voices for Hope 2025, the annual fundraising gala event benefitting organization’s HIV Continuum of Care and Omega House Hospice programs. River Oaks Country Club, 1600 River Oaks Blvd. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 8

The Montrose Center Health Fair

Everyone is welcome at the Montrose Center’s Pride in Your Health Fair, a fun-filled day celebrating LGBTQ health and wellness. This free event brings together everything you need for better health under one roof. 401 Branard St. 9 a.m.

Rothko Chapel – Revolution of Joy Festival

The Revolution of Joy Festival features poetry, music, fashion, and visual artwork by artists of trans experience, in celebration of joy and self-expression as a resistance strategy for queer communities. 3900 Yupon St. 1 p.m.

South Beach Houston – DJ Karsten Sollors

Get ready for a night of deep grooves, soulful vocals, and infectious house rhythms as South Beach Houston welcomes back international DJ Karsten Sollors. House DJ Joe Ross spins from 9 p.m. 810 Pacific St. 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 9

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Adriana LaRue, Cara Cherie and Mari Jane. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Houston Cinema Arts Festival – Perpetual Adolescent (La Eterna Adolescente)

The Houston Cinema Arts Festival continues with Perpetual Adolescent (La Eterna Adolescente). When their mother’s deepening depression and suicide attempt draws them home for Christmas, three estranged siblings find themselves trapped in a house full of ghosts, both literal and emotional. The DeLuxe Theater, 3300 Lyons Ave. 2 p.m.

Play Nightlife – Paint the Town Red

Play Nightlife presents Paint the Town Red, a Scorpio Birthday Bash hosted by TeAnna McIntosh with performances by Marci Mogul, Keymiyah Dupree, Nishia the Diva, Tommie Ross, and more. 2409 Grant St. 8 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Tuesday, November 11

Houston Cinema Arts Festival – My Chest Is Full of Sparks

The Houston Cinema Arts Festival continues with My Chest is Full of Sparks, a portrait of transformation shaped by distance, grief, and radical self‑recognition. The DeLuxe Theater, 3300 Lyons Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 12

Book Signing: Robert Fieseler – American Scare

Robert W. Fieseler joins Don Kelly in a conversation about his new book, American Scare, an exposé of Florida’s hidden war on Black and queer lives. Brazos Bookstore, 2421 Bissonnet St. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 13

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

The 45th annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is a four-day holiday shopping extravaganza. Browse through a curated selection of holiday goods, gourmet treats, stylish apparel, unique jewelry and gifts. Through November 16. NRG Center, One NRG Park. 10 a.m.

Friday, November 14

Allies in Hope Annual Ball

Allies in Hope’s gala recognizes those who have made significant contributions in the fight against HIV. Proceeds fund Camp Hope for children and families, Stone Soup food assistance, and clinic services for uninsured individuals. The Revaire, 7122 Katy Rd. 7 p.m.

Houston Cinema Arts Festival – S/He Is Still Her/e: The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary

The Houston Cinema Arts Festival continues with S/He Is Still Her/e: The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary. This documentary, traces a restless pursuit of transformation: gender, spirituality, creativity, even mortality itself. River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W Gray St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 29

Disco Turkey 2025: Up, Up, & Away

This fun holiday tradition is back with an expanded host team. Disco Turkey celebrates what matters most: laughter, singing, and dancing in a space where people who might not normally hang out together can celebrate the holidays. Montrose Country Club. 7 p.m.

