Lyn Sullivan Combines Art, Leadership, and Advocacy in Houston

• Favorite Fine Art Photographer

• Best Title Company

Lyn Sullivan’s journey is a powerful testament to creativity, resilience, and advocacy. As the winner of the 2025 Gayest & Greatest award for Favorite Fine Art Photographer, Sullivan is celebrated for her artistic excellence and meaningful connections in the LGBTQ community. Her leadership extends to the business sector as senior vice-president at Alamo Title Company, which won for Favorite Title Company—further highlighting her influence and impact in Houston.

Originally from St. Louis, Sullivan moved to Houston in 1977 and quickly became a passionate ally and advocate within the city’s LGBTQ community. Now 70, she has built a life defined by family, service, and unwavering support for marginalized groups. As both a mother and grandmother, Sullivan’s advocacy is deeply woven into her personal and professional lives as a champion for LGBTQ inclusivity and support.

Her dual identity as both artist and business leader shapes her career. “I’ve been an artist all my life, but I’ve been in the corporate world all my adult life. I was an art major who also took economics courses,” Sullivan reflects. This blend of creativity and business acumen allowed her to pursue her passion for art without the financial struggles many artists face, never becoming a “starving artist.” Her home studio serves as a sanctuary for her creative work, providing a space that is both personal and inspiring.

Sullivan’s artistic interests began with art competitions in elementary school. Regardless of where she lived, she remained actively involved in the arts by creating her own work and supporting community art initiatives.

Today, her artwork is part of private collections nationally and internationally, underscoring the broad appeal of her creative vision.

Sullivan’s artistic reach spans the United States, with exhibitions spanning the continent from Provincetown to the West Coast. Her French heritage has also influenced her work and provided meaningful connections. One of the most poignant chapters in her career occurred during a visit to France shortly after the November 13, 2015, terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people and injured hundreds more. Moved by the tragedy, she captured photographs reflecting the grief and resilience of the French people. Twenty-five images from this series, Never Forget, are now permanently preserved in the Archives of Paris for educational and research purposes—a significant honor that cements her role in visual storytelling and collective memory.

Her professional life has also provided unique opportunities for mentorship and growth. In June 2005, Sullivan attended a business conference in New York City hosted by a major financial magazine and had the rare chance to have lunch with legendary journalist Barbara Walters at an intimate table for four. “One hour with Barbara Walters was a master class in gracious mentorship,” Sullivan recalls, noting how Walters’ attentiveness is an important part of her approach to leadership. Through family connections, she also visited the home of Connie Chung and Maury Povich in New York’s iconic Dakota building. All of these experiences have enriched her perspective and reinforced the importance of relationships and mentorship.

Sullivan’s commitment to community service goes far beyond the arts. She was honored in October 2025 with the Spirit of Courage Award by the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation for her longstanding support of breast cancer research. When Sullivan was diagnosed with breast cancer recently, early detection proved lifesaving. After surgery and five weeks of radiation, she was able to avoid chemotherapy. She continues to advocate for education and awareness about early detection, making this cause deeply personal and vital for her.

Travel is another cherished aspect of Sullivan’s life. She visits Italy and spends time near the French border a couple times a year, working remotely while reconnecting with her French family and Italian friends. These journeys nurture her creativity and keep her grounded in the global community she values.

When asked about her guiding principle, Sullivan shares, “Listen with the intent to be influenced. That is what I strive to do.” Reflecting on today’s political climate, she offers a message of hope: “Love is stronger than hate.” Her story is one of artistry, advocacy, and inspiration—a life dedicated to making a meaningful impact through both her work and her example.

For more info, visit lyn-sullivan.com