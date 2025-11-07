Remembering Lilly Roddy, Houston’s Beloved Astrologer

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Lilly Roddy, longtime Houstonian, astrologer, teacher, and contributor to OutSmart magazine, died suddenly of a heart attack on October 14, 2025.

Born on June 29, 1952, Lilly was well known to OutSmart readers for her monthly astrological column, published since 1989. She was regarded as the preeminent astrologer in Texas, recognized nationally and internationally for her astrological interpretations and for instructing hundreds of students in the science and art of astrological interpretation.

Lilly and her partner, Yvonne Carroll, lived together for 28 years. Lilly’s unique perspective on her place in the world was informed by her transition, taking place long before “trans” issues occupied the national prominence they have today.

Lilly and Yvonne met in the 1990s, having separated from their partners and eventually creating a life together, jointly confronting numerous challenges related to Lilly’s transition—none of which, in retrospect, were consequential to Yvonne.

“Lilly was truly unique,” Yvonne says. “She was bisexual, having had both straight and gay relationships and being married, before she transitioned. None of that history mattered to me. Because, from the moment I laid eyes on her, I loved this person.”

As expected, individuals responded to “Lilly” in a variety of ways. “She lost a lot of friends and her family left, rejecting her and hurting her deeply,” Yvonne says. “In spite of that, Lilly simply moved forward. She was an activist in the gay community, in the trans community, and in every group she’s been part of throughout her life.”

“During her transition, I accompanied her to meetings, appointments, and to her surgery. It’s a fairly slow process, and she did all that was required at the time: doctors, psychiatry, hormone therapy, everything. For her, it was especially difficult. Before her transition, she had worked very seriously on developing her masculine self, earning a third degree in martial arts. We actually met while ‘he’ taught martial arts. Lilly eventually ‘transformed’ and was much happier, being able to live as her true self.”

“Even though I felt very inadequate to the task, I did my best to love her through it all,” Yvonne says. “Lilly became involved in the transgender community and enlightened people, lecturing to university students and many others.”

Lilly became interested in astrology, becoming obsessed with the discipline and studying it intensely. This led to a 40-year career, one where she became an accomplished expert and mentor.

Maurielle Laurenne, a fellow astrologer, was a friend and student of Lilly’s for 15 years. A former corporate consultant, Maurielle now works as an executive coach, utilizing astrology as a self-awareness system to guide business professionals.

“Lilly is recognized as the preeminent astrologer in Houston and throughout Texas,” Laurenne says. “Her reputation was earned through years of study, examination, and instruction of others. People couldn’t wait to refer her to others, join her classes, read her columns, or watch her YouTube videos. She changed lives and enhanced people’s experience—prompting her rise to leadership in the field.”

Maurielle met Lilly the same way many people did—through an appointment for a reading. “I knew nothing about astrology but had questions about my life. I was referred to Lilly, and during our consultation, I was immediately impressed with her expertise. Without knowing me, she began sharing things about my life that were precise, accurate, and helpful. I remember being so impressed by the ability of a stranger who, using simple astrological information, was able to give me such a clear sense of direction and hope. This information empowered me to make choices for what was coming next in my life.”

“Every human asks existential questions,” Murielle says. “Why am I here? What is my purpose? What am I supposed to do next to make life meaningful? Lilly gave me answers that no therapist could. She clarified things I had wondered about for years. I left that initial consultation wanting to study astrology.”

At that time, Lilly no longer taught beginners but made an exception for Murielle. “I kept insisting that I wanted to learn from her and she kept pushing me away. Fortunately, she eventually relented. I sat in the back of her classroom and listened, eventually staying in Lilly’s classes for years.”

“Lilly was, first and foremost, a teacher and a mentor, and I will forever be a student of hers,” Murielle says. “She took me under her wing as a mentee, an apprentice—someone she was guiding through the human experience. She also treated me as a friend, welcoming me into her private life.”

Yvonne recalls Lilly’s passion about astrology as well. “Astrologers need to have strong mathematical skills—something Lilly possessed. She was initially going to study genetics in college and had taken many math and science courses.” This attribute enabled her to comprehend numerology, charting, and the varied calculations that were required.

“She did readings for people all over the world,” Yvonne says. “Brazil, Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. All of her clients loved working with her. I have hundreds of letters from people expressing their appreciation for her talents.”

Lilly not only excelled at the technical aspects of astrology but also grasped the finesse necessary of the art form—knowledge required to interpret and provide nuanced astrological information.

“She wrote various columns for decades,” Yvonne says. “This helped her to become increasingly intuitive and thoughtful about the distinctions within astrology, understanding it more deeply with each passing year. After 40 years of practice, she simply became better—it became instinctive.”

“I’ve had to go through her appointment book and call people that she had scheduled readings with,” Yvonne says. “That’s been difficult. After living with her for so long, it will be a huge adjustment for me. I’m a thinker, a quiet person; Lilly was the active one in our partnership. She could remember every joke she’d ever heard and could make anybody laugh. She didn’t judge a soul, even though the entire world judged her. She was generous with her time and knowledge, always wanting to give people the most accurate information about themselves. She could speak in public on a moment’s notice without any fear—she always wanted to ‘wow’ people, and usually did. She was active among professional astrological groups here in Houston and in other places, providing information, education, and leadership.”

Astrology student Murielle summarizes Lilly’s lifelong influence: “We often realize that someone possesses true expertise by the way they make us feel and how their impact changes our life for the better. That’s exactly what Lilly did. Her guiding principles were honed through years of study, interaction with others, and serious self-examination. She had the courage to live in exceptional truth. It defined who she was, not only as an astrologer but as a soul and a human being. Lilly was courageous and faced fear in a way that most of us wish we could. Rather than diminishing her exceptionalism, she leaned into it—by her choice of profession, lifestyle, and relationships. She was more honest than most of us will ever be.

Yvonne echoes a similar sentiment: “Lilly touched so many people. Her energy level was immense—you could feel it radiating from her—bursting from her. I will miss that more than anything.”

A Celebration of Lilly Roddy’s life will be held on Saturday, December 6, from 2 to 4 PM at the Montrose Center, 401 Branard Street, Room 17, Houston, TX 77006.