HOUTEX44 Kick-Off Party

The Houston Tennis Club (HTC) welcomed players, supporters, and friends to HOUTEX44, transforming Houston into a lively gathering place for tennis, community, and LGBTQ pride. Under the leadership of Tournament Director TJ Weaver, this year’s tournament brought athletes from across the country together for a weekend filled with spirited matches, social events, and meaningful connection.

The festivities opened with the annual Player Party at Bar Boheme, where guests mingled, met their competitors, and picked up their player bags. Thanks to generous support from LMNT, Tennis Express, Jaix Fain, and others, each bag included signature HOUTEX items—hat, towel, and T-shirt—along with contributions from this year’s beneficiary, The Mahogany Project Inc. A standout feature came from artists Sam and Davy, who designed and donated custom tote bags and hosted a booth showcasing their original work.

Tournament play took place at Memorial Park Tennis Center, where competitors delivered impressive rallies and good natured sportsmanship. The weekend wrapped up with a celebratory banquet at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, highlighted by a special performance from Silky Ganache of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Photos by Roberto Alvarado