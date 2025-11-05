Taurus Full Moon Illuminates Truth, Change, and Emotional Clarity

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The moon will be full on November 5, in the earthy sign of Taurus, at 7:19 a.m. CST. Full moons occur every month when the sun and moon are in opposite signs at the exact same degree. For this particular lunation, the sun will be at 13 degrees Scorpio, meaning the moon will be in the opposite sign of Taurus at 13 degrees. Full moons are linked to completion, manifestation and illumination. What was once hidden can now be illuminated during a full moon. In astrology the moon is linked to emotions, so when the moon is full we can feel like our emotions are full and overwhelming. Full moons are the perfect timing each month to get honest about how you’re feeling.

Taurus Zodiac Facts

Element: Earth, the element that focuses on results, the practical and the material.

Planetary Ruler: Venus, the Roman goddess of love, romance and beauty.

Cosmic House: The 2nd House, the angle on the astrological wheel that deals with money, possessions and self-worth.

Crystals: Emerald, peridot and prehnite are some of the crystals you may want to carry or work with during this full moon.

Modality: Fixed, meaning this is a sign that anchors and stabilizes situations. Sometimes fixed signs can become stubborn.

Taurus Full Moon & the Elements

Earth Signs: The earth signs—Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn—are right at home with this full moon energy. Taurus, you’re in the spotlight; it’s all about you. This full moon is about the way you project yourself out into the world. You may decide to do something to change your appearance in some way. Virgo, this full moon illuminates the part of your chart that deals with travel; maybe it’s time to plan a trip. You may be rethinking some of your beliefs and philosophies about life. Capricorn, the part of your chart dealing with self-expression and creativity is highlighted. This full moon has you thinking about what you want to create or express in your life.

Water Signs: The water signs flow well with an earthy full moon. Pisces, this full moon illuminates the part of your chart that deals with communication. Since Taurus rules the throat, what is it you need to communicate, Pisces? Cancer, the full moon in Taurus illuminates the part of your chart that deals with friendships, groups and your hopes and wishes. You may be rethinking some of your friendships while also considering your long-term hopes and dreams. Maybe it’s time to start a visionboard. Scorpio, this full moon is all about your relationships. Are you looking for love? Do you want a relationship right

now? A Taurus may play an important role in your life.

Fire Signs: The fire signs struggle a bit with an earthy full moon. You could find earthy energy smothering and suffocating. Aries, this full moon has you focusing on your finances and your self-worth. Have you been selling yourself short lately? Leo, this full moon illuminates the part of your chart that deals with career: promotions, recognition or maybe a new job. It’s time to take center stage and show the world your talents and abilities. Sagittarius, the full moon in Taurus lands right in the part of your chart that deals with your everyday routines, work and health. It’s the perfect time to clear the clutter and get organized. Rethinking exercise and your diet is also at the top of the list.

Air Signs: The air signs are best pleased with the earthy element. An earthy full moon can feel boring and plodding to air signs. Libra, this full moon lands in the part of your chart that deals with joint finances and death. No, Libra, no one is dying but there’s probably something or someone that might need to go. What needs to “die” in your life: a habit? a situation? Aquarius, this full moon lights up the part of your chart that deals with home, real estate, family and emotions. Time for a move? Maybe a family situation that’s plagued you for some time finally gets resolved. Gemini, this full moon casts you into the deepest part of your chart that deals with spirituality, psychic experiences and self-reflection. I know it’s a large ask, Gemini, but maybe it’s time to slow down, take a day off and just be; you and those around you will be glad you did.

Continuing a Celestial Legacy

Kevin Casey takes the helm of SignOut.

Following the passing of beloved astrologer Lilly Roddy last month, OutSmart is honored to welcome Kevin Casey as the new voice behind the magazine’s astrology column, Sign Out. With a gentle spirit, sharp insight, and more than two decades of experience, Kevin brings his own unique blend of intuition and practicality to the skies—continuing Lilly’s cherished legacy of cosmic guidance for the Houston community and beyond.

Kevin’s journey into the metaphysical began in 1991, when he was introduced to the spiritual text A Course in Miracles. Its teachings on forgiveness, perception, and love opened the door to a lifelong curiosity about the unseen dimensions of life. By 1992, that curiosity led him to astrology, where he found a symbolic language for understanding human experience and spiritual evolution.

Since 2007, Kevin has been a professional reader at Houston’s renowned Body Mind & Soul bookstore, offering astrology, numerology, and tarot readings. Over the years, he’s developed a reputation for his compassionate approach, blending practical insight with spiritual depth to help others navigate life’s transitions with greater clarity and purpose.

With 26 years of experience, Kevin views astrology as both an art and a spiritual tool—a way to illuminate the patterns that connect us to ourselves and to the universe. As he steps into Sign Out, Kevin invites readers to explore astrology not just as prediction, but as reflection: a path toward self-understanding, healing, and empowerment.

Connect with Kevin at popastrologyreadings.com or on Instagram @p0pastrology.