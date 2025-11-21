Allies in Hope Presents Hope for Houston Ball 2025

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Supporters, community leaders, and advocates gathered at The Revaire for the Hope for Houston Ball, Allies in Hope’s annual fundraising event. With the theme “All in for Hope, All out for Houston,” the evening embraced an elegant casino vibe, combining celebration with purpose in support of HIV prevention, care, and advocacy.

Guests enjoyed a seated dinner, dancing, and a lavish silent auction. The evening also featured a special performance by singer Jack Freeman.

Event co-chairs were Michael Broderick and Brian S. Hull, along with Dr. Joseph Gathe Jr. and Mrs. Deanna Breaux-Gathe.This year’s honorees included U.S. Business Action to End HIV, recipient of the Shelby Hodge Vision Award. The Ada Edwards Humanitarian Award was presented to the Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce and State Sen. Borris L. Miles for their ongoing work in health equity and community impact.

Sponsors for the 2025 Ball included Avita Pharmacy, AARP, H-E-B, Gilead, and the Frost Foundation, among many others whose generous support helped make the evening possible.

Formerly known as AIDS Foundation Houston, Allies in Hope has worked for more than 40 years to end the HIV epidemic. The organization provides education, testing, housing, and access to care while fighting stigma and promoting health equity across the Houston region.