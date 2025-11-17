How to Support Local LGBTQ Nonprofits: A Guide to Holiday Giving 2025

35 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

With the holiday season in full swing, there’s a plethora of ways to support local LGBTQ nonprofits. If you’re in the giving mood and looking for ways to support worthy causes this season, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of organizations to start with:

The Montrose Center

montrosecenter.org

The Montrose Center seeks to help LGBTQ individuals live healthier, more fulfilling lives. It offers a range of affirming services ranging from counseling and therapy to wellness programs and peer support groups. It also features HATCH, a social group dedicated to empowering LGBTQ youth between the ages of 17 and 24, providing safe, affirming spaces where they can socialize and receive mentorship and guidance. The Center also supports senior citizens through the Law Harrington Senior Living Center and the Seniors Preparing for Rainbow Years (SPRY) program.

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce

houstonlgbtqchamberfoundation.org

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce accelerates economic opportunities for the LGBTQ business community through a strong network of business allies, innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and policies that foster economic inclusion and equality. It works to achieve equality and equity through business. Its Chamber Holiday Food Supply Drive took place in November, but you can still donate virtually via their website.

Montrose Grace Place

montrosegraceplace.org/

Montrose Grace Place has a mission: to provide a safe, welcoming environment for vulnerable youth—of all sexual orientations and gender identities—facing homelessness. It provides nourishment, hope, and healthy relationships for these youth. Grace Place accomplishes these goals by offering family-style dinners, case management, assistance with identification documents, transportation access and more. (Youth who visit Grace Place can also access clothing and hygiene products from Tracy’s Closet.) Its Haus of Gingerbread fundraiser (a gingerbread house decorating competition) is Friday, December 12, starting at 7 p.m. 2515 Waugh Dr.

PWA Holiday Charities

pwaholidaycharities.org

PWA Holiday Charities is a caring community organization rooted in and dedicated to Houston and surrounding area. Founded in 1997, PWA Holiday Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit tax-exempt organization consisting of a small group of dedicated volunteers who strongly believe in the need for compassion for everyone living with HIV/AIDS. Its Mission Statement is to raise funds (through donations and charitable events) for the betterment of those affected by the disease. In that vein, its 37th annual fundraiser show “Saturday Night Fever Disco Christmas Celebration” will be Dec. 13, at Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. The social begins at 5 p.m., with showtime starting at 6:00 p.m.

The Normal Anomaly, Inc

normalanomaly.org

The Normal Anomaly is a regional organization serving thousands of Black queer people across the U.S. It strives to center them, overcoming barriers, ending stigma and problematic narratives, and actualizing a new normal for the community. It does this through advocacy, education, events, and more—even offering transportation to job interviews and doctor’s appointments, along with free HIV testing. (Also featured: the Transgender Allyship Collective, a flagship program that educates elected officials, business owners, and community members on allyship for trans people). On Dec. 11, the Normal Anomaly holds its annual Holiday Gala to celebrate Black queer leadership in the U.S. The gala starts at 6 pm at The Bell Tower, 901 W 34th St.

OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media

outsmartmagazine.com/outsmart-foundation/

The OutSmart Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, supports the newsroom and media platforms of OutSmart magazine. It helps ensure that the magazine’s print and digital content remains strong and continues to share the stories and experiences of the LGBTQ community. By funding meaningful journalism, the nonprofit Foundation preserves the magazine’s legacy of informing, celebrating, and connecting its readers. Every donation directly supports these efforts, keeping OutSmart’s voice a vital resource for the community.

StandUp for Kids–Houston

standupforkids.org/how-to-help

StandUp for Kids–Houston runs different programs to support youth who are experiencing homelessness. The organization conducts street outreach in Montrose by reaching out to homeless youth and giving them non-perishable food, clothing, and hygiene products. Their drop-in program offers a safe place to socialize, enjoy a hot meal, and to pick up basic necessities such as shoes, clothing, food, and hygiene supplies. The charity has been operating since 2005; it’s part of the recent Holiday Support Drive, and its Book Club is a free, drop-in program for all LGBTQ youth aged 14 through 25, hosted every fourth Wednesday of the month.

Tony’s Place

tonysplace.org

Tony’s Place is a resource center and community space focusing on LGBTQ youth who are in need of help with safe housing, queer health services, educational support, and more. They offer a safe space that serves as an environment for self expression and respite for youth experiencing homelessness. Their values also include empowerment, dignity, support, and social justice. Tony’s Place provides basic needs, case management, support services, community engagement, and advocacy.

Allies in Hope

aihhouston.org

Previously AIDS Foundation Houston, Allies in Hope has been a community leader for over 40 years, with the mission to end the HIV epidemic in the Greater Houston area. The organization encourages everyone to get tested and know their status. Allies in Hope offers free HIV and STI testing that is fast, simple, and completely confidential. To better serve the community, other programs are also available, including community housing, case management, a food pantry, and an onsite clinic.



Out of the Closet Thrift Store (OTC)

outofthecloset.org

Out of the Closet Thrift was founded in 1990 to help raise funds and awareness for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. Sales of clothes go almost entirely to the cause. To this day, when you shop or donate at Out of the Closet, 96 cents of every dollar made goes to AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s HIV prevention and treatment services. The store also offers free HIV testing at all of its locations.