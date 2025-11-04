Grocery Buddy Steps Up as SNAP Delays Hit Texans Hard

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

In November 2025, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for 3.5 million Texans—including 1.7 million children—were suspended due to the federal government shutdown and exhausted USDA funds.

The abrupt suspension left families scrambling, with parents and seniors reporting skipped meals, empty pantries, and heightened stress as they waited for assistance to return.

Food pantries across Texas have seen overwhelming demand, with many newly eligible families and individuals lining up for help.

Work requirements have also tightened, now demanding 80 hours per month for all able-bodied adults up to age 64, while previous exemptions for veterans, the homeless, foster youth, and refugees have been removed, leaving many of the most vulnerable at risk even when benefits resume.

As traditional safety nets buckle under increased pressure, an innovative new platform called Grocery Buddy is offering a lifeline, providing direct, transparent, and dignified support to neighbors in need. By bridging the gap left by SNAP reductions and bureaucratic hurdles, Grocery Buddy ensures that those facing sudden hardship can access groceries quickly and privately, restoring hope and sustenance to Texas families when they need it most.

For anyone struggling to afford groceries—whether they’ve lost SNAP benefits, are a government employee affected by shutdowns, or are experiencing temporary financial hardship—Grocery Buddy offers a straightforward way to get and give help.

Grocery Buddy’s mission is to make food assistance dignified, direct, and judgment-free. The platform eliminates red tape and brings neighbors together to fill grocery carts for those who need it most. “You’re not just giving food—you’re giving relief, dignity, and hope,” the founders emphasize.

Hospitality Meets Technology

The online platform founded by Nina Quincy, 52, President of Rex Hospitality Group in Houston, and her brother Brent Friar, also 52, owner of BNR Digital Agency in North Carolina, combines hospitality expertise with technology to deliver direct, transparent food assistance.

Their backgrounds in restaurant management and digital systems inspired a solution that connects caring donors with real people in need—quickly, securely, and without intermediaries.

Quincy says she came up with the idea after several former employees wrote and told her that their SNAP benefits had been canceled.

Maven Coffee & Cocktails, a beloved Houston coffee and cocktail concept operated by Rex Hospitality Group, was recently honored as Favorite Coffee & Cocktail Bar in OutSmart’s 2025 Gayest & Greatest awards.

The brand operates multiple venues, including locations inside the Thompson Hotel, Sawyer Yards, Daikin Park, and the Toyota Center. The Sawyer Yards shop features a large staff of LGBTQ employees and an enthusiastic lesbian following. Nina Quincy is an ally of the community, and her lesbian daughter Sasha Quincy is the chef at that location.

An Easy Application Process

Grocery Buddy does not collect pooled donations for redistribution; instead, every dollar goes straight to a real grocery order for a specific household. For those seeking help, the steps are easy and uncomplicated, and begin with filling out a short questionnaire on the Grocery Buddy website, which is open to people nationwide.

First, the user creates an Instacart share link with their grocery needs. Then, information and proof of need are submitted online. If approved, an anonymous request is listed for donors. The team reviews applicants to confirm their needs, protect privacy, and ensure every request is genuine. Qualifying circumstances include being a current or recent SNAP recipient, a government worker impacted by shutdowns or delays, or someone facing short-term financial difficulties, such as job loss or unexpected expenses.

After funding, the team coordinates and places the grocery order. Groceries are delivered safely, privately, and without direct contact with the donor.

Transparency for Donors

The process is straightforward for donors and recipients alike. Requests are displayed anonymously on the Grocery Buddy site. Only the total grocery amount and a brief story summary are visible.

Donors browse these listings, select a recipient to support, and complete a secure checkout via PayPal, including the grocery cost, delivery tip, and a small program support fee (3.5% plus $4.95) to cover payment processing and administrative expenses. Grocery Buddy places the Instacart order directly for the recipient, maintaining privacy and handling coordination.

Once a donation is made, the donor receives an email confirmation and a screenshot of the fulfilled Instacart order, ensuring transparency every step of the way.

With Grocery Buddy, helping and getting help is safe, straightforward, and filled with empathy—neighbors supporting neighbors, one grocery cart at a time.

For more information, visit findagrocerybuddy.com