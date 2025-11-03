Gay Softball World Series Ends Houston Run with Pride and Joy

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail



Houston’s stint as the host of the nation’s largest LGBTQ sporting event ended just as it began—with hijinks and high spirits. The Gay Softball World Series (GSWS) closing ceremonies brought together participants and fans for a fun, fitting sendoff on Sept. 27. Inside Bayou Music Center, spectators and sportsters alike enjoyed laughs, libations, and laudatory presentations as the tournament concluded a memorable week.

Across a massive dance floor bordered by several bars, revelers drank, danced, and mingled amid DJ Easton’s booming soundtrack. Once the program began, Cyn Queen, Reign LaRue, Adriana LaRue, and Arielle LaRue stormed the stage for a spirited routine set to Ariana Grande (“Break Free,” “Bang Bang,” “Into You,” and more). Later, Reign returned, in a resplendent yellow corset coat fit for Miss Gay Yellow Rose Texas US of A at Large, to lead the queens through a Rihanna-themed routine that took them offstage into a delighted crowd.

In between performances and DJ Easton’s high-energy jams, committee members came onstage to give thanks. Ryan Holdhusen, International Pride Softball operations director, thanked the team volunteers who, in some cases, worked 18-hour days to make sure everything worked—from bats and balls to tables and chairs. He was followed by IT manager and “protest chair” Chris Overlie, who oversaw teams’ protests of official calls during the tournament. According to one GSWS participant, umpires penalized teams and players for a variety of infractions, including running too fast! But teams could contest those calls. Overlie thanked his protest team, “who went to bed at 2:30 a.m. the last three nights because y’all protested at midnight instead of during the day.”

Partnerships director Sam Schisler thanked all local partners, including Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who provided nearly half a million dollars in funding for the event. Schisler also thanked national sponsors including Major League Baseball, Jim Beam, Hornitos, and MIKEN. “In the [current]environment…,” he said pointedly, “we have to support those that support us.”

After a dance break, teams that advanced to the finals were presented with their prizes, which included not only medals and trophies but bedazzled bottles of Hornitos. Awards were presented to teams that finished in first to fourth place.

The winners were:

A Division :

1st place: Phoenix Charlie Toros

2nd place: Long Beach UFAKA

3rd place: NOLA Skittles

4th place: Texas Force

B Division :

1st place: Knoxville Prime Time Elite

2nd place: Fort Lauderdale SF United

3rd place: Knoxville Cyclones

4th place: Twin Cities Steel

C Division :

1st place: OKC BP

2nd place: Chicago Dragons

3rd place: Sacramento Venom

4th place: Fort Lauderdale Reapers

D Division :

1st place: Fort Lauderdale Whoosh

2nd place: Fort Lauderdale Glitterati

3rd place: Texas Tea

4th place: Oklahoma City F5

E Division :

1st place: San Antonio Plastics

2nd place: NOLA URSA Minors All-Stars

3rd place: Las Vegas Pirates

4th place:Orlando Phoenix

In the Legends Division (for players age 50 and up), there were two sets of winners:

Legends C:

1st place: Orlando Swag

2nd place: Palm Springs Past Our Prime

3rd place: Boston Big Papi

4th place: Twin Cities Steel

Legends D:

1st place: Dallas Boom

2nd place: Norfolk Gunners

3rd Place: Palm Springs Heat Strokes

4th place: Fort Lauderdale Phantoms.

Beyond the field, the tournament took on a greater resonance, demonstrating both unity within the LGBTQ community and Houston’s viability as a host city. Chair of events and player experiences Clay Zakarian said, “I think this GSWS shows the resiliency of the host city committee coming together to form such a strong team in showcasing this wonderful city. Our director of sponsorships, Brian Crumby, worked his magic to bring together a large pool of local LGBTQ+ groups that were interested in showcasing their brand at such a massive event.” He added: “The biggest thing that surprised me was how easy it was to work with Live Nation and the venue, 713 Music Hall. It was an absolute dream planning this event over a year ago.”

For Crumby, GSWS showed how Houston could bring together both philanthropy and fun. “Only in Houston could a legendary nightclub known for its lights, energy, and unapologetic flair become the beating heart of a philanthropic moment. The Charity Night at South Beach, “Slay It Forward,” wasn’t just a party; it was a purpose-driven celebration that raised over $5,000 for The Montrose Center. That fusion of nightlife and community impact? Pure Houston.”

The event’s theme was “Be Someone.” “In 2012, an anonymous graffiti artist painted those words on a railroad bridge over I-45,” said Crumby. “What started as a simple message has since become a beloved Houston landmark—a beacon of hope and pride for our diverse, resilient, and extraordinary city. It reminds us all to rise, to represent, and to reach for something greater.”

Crumby said he saw that theme reflected through the event’s voices, venues, and volunteers. “From the creative activations to the donor shout-outs, we turned a softball tournament into a citywide love letter,” he said. “The generous support from our partners and unwavering belief in our mission helped us curate a Gay Softball World Series experience that truly embodied the ‘Be Someone’ mantra—a celebration of Houston’s heart, pride, and community spirit.”

For Host City Committee Director Steven Amadeo, it was about togetherness: “‘Be Someone’ was more than a slogan on a bridge. It amplified why being in Houston provided a broader support to our current residents and players,” he said. “Our fundraising initiative was framed so that everyone felt like they had a resource and a place in making our events happen.”

When asked to describe the event in three words, Amadeo responded, ” Number 1: Proud. There was a deep sense of pride not just in identity but in legacy. Number 2: Electric. There was a buzz in our league and city leading up to the week of events and tournament. It wasn’t just the competition; it was the reunions, dancing, laughter, and cheers. Number 3: Unified. ‘Be Someone’ [represented] the intention of togetherness,” Amadeo said, adding that “everyone showed up and stood together as a community for each other.”

For him, a highlight of GSWS was “seeing the legacy of the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) go from hosting just under 20 teams in 1984, to organizing for almost 200 now and seeing how the city embraced both the party and the importance of inclusion. The mix of size, history, and heart is rare in the state of Texas.”

“If it wasn’t for the MSLA, we wouldn’t have gotten as far as we did. Our committee worked tirelessly for over two years,” Amadeo added. “We started planning early and we had a clear goal and clear structure of how we wanted the week to work. Everyone on our committee had their heart and soul in their work and it showed from start to finish.”

“The Gay Softball World Series isn’t just a tournament or series of events. It’s a powerful reminder of what happens when our community shows up with pride, purpose, and unity,” Amadeo concluded. “For Houston, hosting was more than an honor; it was a declaration of showing up and showing out. It showed the world that our city stands for visibility, inclusion, and resilience. That week showed our testament to the strength and joy of our community.”

OutSmart magazine was a proud sponsor of the GSWS 2025. View the Gay Softball World Series Opening Party photo gallery here.