Equality Texas 7th Annual Gala “Together We’re Unlimited”

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

At the Equality Texas Annual Gala on November 15, community leaders, advocates, and allies gathered for an evening defined by resilience, resistance, and unwavering hope. The highlight of the night came when the Board of Directors announced that longtime advocate Brad Pritchett would assume the permanent role of CEO of Equality Texas—an appointment met with a standing ovation.

“Brad embodies what it means to stand firm in your truth—to speak out when it isn’t easy—to believe that change is possible,” said the Equality Texas Action Board Chair. “In short, he’s shown us all what it means to be a little ‘Wicked’: to do good, even when the world doesn’t yet understand your kind of magic.”

Pritchett’s leadership has long been felt across the state. Former Board Chair Steve Atkinson noted his strategic power and determination: “Brad is a thorn in the side of every lawmaker who threatens our peace and freedom. When Houston representative Shawn Thierry abandoned her principles and delivered an egregious

anti-trans speech on the House floor, Brad vowed then and there to unelect her. Today, Lauren Ashley Simmons, a Black queer union organizer, holds that seat.”

Board Member Jack McBride echoed the gravity of the moment. “As a leader in Texas’s equality movement, Brad inherits a major challenge… But in the face of such pressure and high stakes, I am so grateful to know Brad, his team, his network of allies, and Equality Texas have my back.”

In a moving address, Pritchett reminded attendees of the power held within the community: “Community is the solution to the challenges we are facing.”

The evening also honored champions of equality, including State Representatives Venton Jones and Nicole Collier, Ash Hall of ACLU Texas, Mandy Giles of Parents of Trans Youth, and creators Jason Hanna and Jo Riggs—each a testament to the strength and breadth of today’s LGBTQIA+ movement.

Photos by Nora Dayton