Voices for Hope Gala Honors Houston Leaders in HIV Care

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

On November 7, 2025, Avenue 360 Health & Wellness and Omega House welcomed supporters to River Oaks Country Club for Voices for Hope: Rhythm & Roots Revue, an evening dedicated to Houston’s musical heritage and the vital HIV continuum-of-care services these organizations provide. The event brought together community leaders, longtime advocates, and new supporters for a night of reflection, gratitude, and celebration.

Co-chairs Jeff Gremillion and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl opened the evening with remarks underscoring the importance of compassionate, community-driven healthcare. Avenue 360 President and CEO Dr. Charlene Flash followed with a message of appreciation, emphasizing the organization’s mission to deliver high-quality care—from primary and dental services to mental health support, housing programs, and comprehensive HIV treatment.

The night honored three pioneers of Houston’s early HIV/AIDS response: dentists Dr. Ed Cordray, Dr. Bruce Smith, and Dr. Harry Hodge, whose work at the Bering Dental Clinic transformed access to compassionate care during the height of the crisis. The Executive and Professional Association of Houston (EPAH) was also honored, with members Randall Hendrick, Mike Bodin, and Jack Berger accepting on the organization’s behalf.

Attendees enjoyed performances by Denise Lee and her band, followed by the A360 Lounge with DJ Darrell, along with cocktails, dessert, and continued fellowship.

Since its founding, Avenue 360 has remained a cornerstone of LGBTQ healthcare in Houston, offering HIV/STI prevention and treatment, PrEP services, hospice care, pediatrics, and more across seven countywide locations. The Voices for Hope celebration reaffirmed the community’s shared commitment to this lifesaving work; and the enduring power of music, memory, and collective care.