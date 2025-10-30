WATCH: Outsmart Magazine Gayest and Greatest 2025 Reader’s Choice Awards

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Experience the excitement and community spirit of OutSmart magazine’s Gayest & Greatest Awards celebration through this exclusive video, filmed live at South Beach Houston. Relive the laughter, performances, and personal reflections that defined one of Houston’s most joyful LGBTQ events of the year.

Hosted by Ernie Manouse, the eleven-time Emmy Award winner and twenty-two-time Gayest & Greatest honoree, the evening celebrated the people, organizations, and businesses recognized by more than 100,000 OutSmart readers. The event featured performances by Pride Chorus Houston, the Houston Pride Band, and drag entertainers Barry Mii Dandy, Persephone, and Delulu, with DJ Atreyu Frausto keeping the energy high throughout the night.

Hear from Ernie Manouse, OutSmart publisher Greg Jeu, Montrose Center CEO Avery Belyeu, and others as they share what the Gayest & Greatest Awards mean to them and to Houston’s LGBTQ community. Their stories highlight the celebration’s deeper purpose—honoring local excellence while fostering connection, inclusion, and pride.

From the floral artistry of The Golden Leaf to bites by Postino Montrose and Churrascos, and sweet treats from The Dessert Gallery Bakery and Cafe, every frame reflects the creativity and warmth that made the night memorable.