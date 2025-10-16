Tony’s Corner Pocket Celebrates 19 Years of Dancing in Houston

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

October marks 19 years in business for Tony Vaccaro of Tony’s Corner Pocket on W Dallas Street. A weekend-long celebration started out with music by Main Street on Saturday, complete with a dinner buffet for guests.

On Sunday, the party continued with a special drag show fundraiser benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The show included performances by Jay Houston (Mr. Tony’s Corner Pocket 2025); Kayla Monroe (Miss Tony’s Corner Pocket 2025); and Code Red.

An’ Marie Gill, long-time emcee at Tony’s—and current general manager—said on stage, “Who would’ve thunk it 19 years ago? But, Tony’s Corner Pocket works in this city because this man, Tony, has a heart of gold and his first job has been supporting this community.”

Additional performances by Regina Dane, Ashleey Houston, Vegas Van Cartier, Mykey Whitney, Justice Taylor, Angela Mercy, Carlos Whitney (Mr Tony’s Corner Pocket 2024), Alexis Nicole Whitney, Dustin Rouge Whitney, Padma Azz, and Tisha Flowers.

In addition to $1,700 collected during Sunday’s drag show, the club has raised $6,200 in donations throughout the month and is expected to reach its $10,000 goal for St Jude.

The weekend’s events were also sponsored by NUTRL Hard Seltzer, White Claw, and Jack Daniel’s Blackberry.

For more information about nightly amateur dance contests at Tony’s Corner Pocket, visit tonyscornerpocket.com