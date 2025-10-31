The Vampire Ball, a Decree of the House of Necturne

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

On October 18, Robert and Larry Ellis-Montgomery once again transformed their Montrose home into a haunted mansion for the 15th annual Vampires’ Ball, one of Houston’s most anticipated Halloween traditions. Roughly 130 guests—living and undead alike—gathered for an evening of elaborate costumes, flowing drinks, and eerie fun.

The event was co-hosted by David Stith, Santos Perez, Bill Laycock, Alex Binkley, Jerry Kaasjager, and Rich Pursell, who also starred in his own backyard production, Rich’s Théâtre des Vampires. The night featured a costume contest, a well-stocked bar, and a spread of supernatural party fare that kept spirits high well into the night.

From gothic glamour to playful horror, every guest embraced the theme, proving once again that The Vampires’ Ball remains a cornerstone of Houston’s Halloween season—equal parts artistry, camp, and community.