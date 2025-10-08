The Montrose Center Hosts 12th Annual Out for Good Gala

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Montrose Center, Greater Houston’s leading LGBTQ+ nonprofit, hosted its 12th annual Out for Good Gala on October 4, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Houston, raising more than $571,000—the most successful fundraising event in the organization’s 47-year history. The leather-and-lace-themed celebration drew over 500 guests and honored Atlantis Narcisse, founder of Saving Our Sisters United Inc., with the 2025 LGBTQ+ Visionary Award, and Brad Pritchett, interim CEO of Equality Texas, with the 2025 LGBTQ+ Innovator Award.

“The Montrose Center is incredibly fortunate to have such generous donors,” said Kelly Nicholls, chief development officer. “Every gift helps us meet immediate needs and continue providing a safe space for our community.”

Co-chairs Fran and Susan Smith-Snider and Joe Kaye and Mukhled Alhajri launched the night with a $50,000 match, while Brad and Jen Gouge’s $200,000 pledge pushed totals beyond the initial goal.

CEO Avery Belyeu praised the evening as a testament to community solidarity, while donors including Brad and Jen Gouge helped surpass the original goal through unprecedented generosity. Guests enjoyed performances by Wendy Taylor, Bailey Bunnie, Taylar of J&D Entertainment, and A’Mya Jackson Ross, with Ernie Manouse returning as emcee. A new “rainbow carpet” highlighted creative fashion from notable attendees, solidifying Out for Good as one of Houston’s most celebrated LGBTQ+ events.