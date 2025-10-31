The 44th Annual Halloween Fantasy Ball at South Beach Houston – Part II

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston’s most anticipated costume celebration returned October 25 as the 44th Annual Halloween Fantasy Ball took over South Beach Houston, welcoming hundreds of guests in an explosion of creativity, color, and community spirit. Hosted by DJ Chad Guidry and organized under the direction of Robert Wallace, the event reaffirmed why it remains both Best Dance Party and Favorite LGBTQ (Non-Benefit) Event of the Year among OutSmart readers.

This year’s crowd embodied fantasy in every form—glittering gods, gothic priests, sequined superheroes, and duos in matching latex, lace, and leather. The photos captured by Dalton DeHart tell the story best: dazzling group costumes, mischievous smiles, and the unmistakable joy of Houston’s LGBTQ nightlife at its boldest.

Since its debut in 1980, the Fantasy Ball has stood as one of Houston’s longest-running queer traditions. Wallace, who revitalized the event after pandemic-era lulls, attributes its success to its authenticity. “We’ve tried not to make too many changes,” he says. “It’s a space where people can just have fun and be creative together.”

Under neon lights and pulsating beats by DJ Guidry, guests packed the South Beach dance floor—some staying well past the official end time. Wallace says the night’s appeal lies in its inclusivity and simplicity: “There’s no fundraising aspect. It’s just about joy, connection, and community.”

The Fantasy Ball’s legacy now spans four decades, built by a dedicated circle of hosts and supporters who have kept its magic alive. “This is their party,” Wallace says. “They’re really dedicated to making it a success.”