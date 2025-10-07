From Courtroom Battles to City Hall: Alejandra Salinas Steps Up

27 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

From breaking barriers in student politics to successfully working on a presidential campaign and now litigating high-stakes cases at a top national law firm, Alejandra Salinas is channeling her advocacy work toward Houston City Hall.

Salinas is one of 15 candidates running in the November 4 special election for City Council At-Large Position 4, a seat that became vacant in July after Leticia Plummer announced her run for Harris County judge. When asked why she believes she is the best fit for the position, Salinas points to her extensive background in politics and the law.

“I’ve spent the last 20 years of my life taking on big fights and getting things done—whether it was figuring out how to effectively organize young people around the country, taking on some of the world’s biggest companies in court and winning, or working on pro-bono cases,” Salinas says.

Endorsed by organizations such as the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and Latino Texas PAC, Salinas’ priorities include improving public safety, securing affordable and reliable city services, and strengthening the city’s infrastructure. These issues are top concerns for Houston voters, Salinas says, noting that an important part of her campaign has been going out into the community and listening to the needs of those she interacts with.

“For too many Houstonians, the government isn’t working as equitably and effectively as it should. I want to fight to change that, because if we can make our government work for all Houstonians—no matter who you are or what part of town you live in—we can start to do bigger things,” she says. “But, we have to get the basics right. Filling a pothole is about so much more than just filling a pothole. It’s about making sure that a family gets to work or school on time, or so they don’t have to make a choice between fixing a tire and paying a medical bill or rent.”

Rooted in her great-grandfather’s story of immigrating from Mexico and building a life in Texas, Salinas’ commitment to civic engagement began early. As a high school student in Laredo, she organized a walkout and secured a campus-wide forum for students to speak out against a federal immigration bill that would have harmed their community.

Her passion for uplifting marginalized communities continued as an undergraduate student at UT Austin. During her time there, she served as the first Hispanic president of the College Democrats of America and was a surrogate for President Obama’s reelection campaign.

In 2012, Salinas, who identifies as a lesbian, was a speaker at the Democratic National Convention and used that platform to come out in front of millions of viewers. “At the time, marriage equality was being debated and discussed in the country,” she says. “I thought if I shared my story, it might be a little bit easier for someone else.”

Inspired by her father’s ability to advocate for others as a trial attorney, Salinas decided to attend law school and graduated cum laude at Boston College Law School. Now a partner at Susman Godfrey—a major Houston-based law firm that recently made headlines for successfully challenging President Trump’s executive order against the firm—Salinas has helped win millions of dollars for her clients in court.

“One of my main cases right now involves suing artificial-intelligence companies for copyright infringement on behalf of authors whose works were stolen,” she says. “While this recent litigation has been very meaningful, my pro bono work has also meant a lot to me.” These pro bono cases include successfully defending Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and other County officials in election contests and working with the ACLU to secure a settlement with Magnolia ISD to eliminate a discriminatory hair policy.

Outside of working and campaigning, Salinas served on the board of the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, Second Mile Haiti, and C.60, a nonprofit dedicated to the restoration of LULAC’s first clubhouse in Houston.

Salinas lives in Montrose with her wife and law-firm colleague, Elizabeth Hadaway. “I thank God every day that she is with me and by my side,” Salinas says. “And also my dad and my sisters—I couldn’t do this without them.”

OutSmart readers who are interested in getting involved in Salinas’ campaign can learn more about upcoming events on her website. “We’re block-walking every Saturday and Sunday, so come join us for a two-hour shift,” she says. “It’s great block-walking weather, and we’re having a lot of fun at the doors. Everyone is welcome.”

For more information, visit alejandrasalinas.com.