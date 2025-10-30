Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: 👻🎃 Halloween Edition

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, October 30

Out@TUTS for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Ripcord Presents: Devil’s Playground

Ripcord Houston is throwing a 3-night Halloween block party packed with drag shows, vendors, and cash costume prizes every night. Through Saturday. 715 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 31

Houston Symphony – From Stage to Screen: Broadway Meets Hollywood

Experience a night of music from beloved musicals—from Rodgers and Hammerstein classics to Stephen Sondheim favorites and everything in between. Performances Friday and Saturday, with a matinee on Sunday. Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St. 7:30 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos at Los Robles

Los Robles Bar and Grill honors Dia de los Muertos all weekend with a community ofrenda, drag shows, a costume contest, mariachi band, and more. Through Sunday. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

Halloween Costume Contest at Neon Boots

Wear your best costume to Neon Boots and compete for cash prizes. Drink specials all night. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

Montrose Country Club Presents: Showgirls Halloween Night

Montrose Country Club celebrates Halloween 2025 with a special edition of Showgirls, hosted by Chevelle Brooks and featuring performances by Chloe Knox, Dessie Love-Blake, and Gia LaRue. 8 p.m.

JR’s Spooky Halloween

JR’s Houston hosts Spooky Halloween. Be on the lookout for werewolves, vampires, and zombies, oh my! Costume contest with cash prizes at 11. 808 Pacific St. 8 p.m.

Pearl Bar Halloween

Pearl Bar celebrates Halloween 2025 with a costume contest with $1100 in cash prizes in Most Creative, Staff Favorite, and Crowd Favorite categories. 4216 Washington Ave. 8 p.m.

Trick or Eat 3 All Girl Halloween Party

Lesbians in Houston presents Trick or Eat 3, Houston’s biggest all girl costume party. Featuring Ari the DJ, DJ Thundacat, DJ Ayoo, and MC B. Ask Questions Ultralounge, 4624 Dacoma St. 9 p.m.

South Beach Houston Superheroes Halloween Party

South Beach Houston presents Superheroes, with DJ Atreyu Frausto and a costume contest with cash prizes at midnight. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Rich’s Houston Halloween Ball 25

Rich’s Houston presents Halloween Ball 25 with DJs Nina Flowers and Joe Ross. Costumes and gear are encouraged. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 1

7th Annual Barry White Birthday Party

Join in the fun and honor Barry White, who was born on Galveston Island, for an afternoon of food, drinks, music, and much more! Proceeds benefit Access Coastal Care of Texas. Lucky Lounge, 9th and Seawall Blvd. 12 p.m.

Sunday, November 2

The Diana Foundation – Miss Angela’s Country Brunch

The Diana Foundation’s annual brunch brings people together for a festive afternoon of BBQ brunch, open bar, live entertainment, and community spirit—all while supporting Tony’s Place and Out for Education. Lott Hall at Hermann Park, 6201 Hermann Park Dr. 12 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Tuesday, November 4

An Evening with David Sedaris

Gay humorist and master of satire—and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition—David Sedaris shares his acerbic humor, social commentary, and outlandish stories. Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 7

Avenue 360 – Voices for Hope Gala

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness presents Voices for Hope 2025, the annual fundraising gala event benefitting organization’s HIV Continuum of Care and Omega House Hospice programs. River Oaks Country Club, 1600 River Oaks Blvd. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 8

The Montrose Center Health Fair

Everyone is welcome at the Montrose Center’s Pride in Your Health Fair, a fun-filled day celebrating LGBTQ health and wellness. This free event brings together everything you need for better health under one roof. 401 Branard St. 9 a.m.

Friday, November 14



Allies in Hope Annual Ball

Allies in Hope’s gala recognizes those who have made significant contributions in the fight against HIV. Proceeds fund Camp Hope for children and families, Stone Soup food assistance, and clinic services for uninsured individuals. The Revaire, 7122 Katy Rd. 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 29

Disco Turkey 2025: Up, Up, & Away

This fun holiday tradition is back with an expanded host team. Disco Turkey celebrates what matters most: laughter, singing, and dancing in a space where people who might not normally hang out together can celebrate the holidays. Montrose Country Club. 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.