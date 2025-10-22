Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 23 – 26

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, October 23

2025 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. 810 Pacific St. 5:30 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. This week, there will be a pumpkin carving contest, and stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Party with a Purpose – Houston Edition

Human Rights Campaign and The Normal Anomaly Initiative present Party with a Purpose, an event highlighting harm reduction strategies, helping people make healthier choices. Hosted by Alexyeus Paris with performances by Porsche Paris and Jazelle Barbie Royale. Read more about Party with a Purpose here. Pause Nightclub, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 24

Queer to Stay: Banner Build and Drop

Join community groups including Triple A Alliance, Save Our Sisters United, The Mahogany Project, and Grace Place at Bohemeo’s to create banners and signs that will be displayed on the Montrose Blvd overpass at US59. Banner build: Bohemeo’s, 708 Telephone Rd. 6 p.m. Banner drop: Monday, October 27 at Montrose Blvd. and US59. 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 25

The Woodlands Pride Festival

The Woodlands Pride is an annual LGBTQ+ pride festival and celebration that takes place in The Woodlands, Texas. The festival features live music, entertainment, food vendors, and more. The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Convention Center, 1601 Lake Robbins Dr. 11 a.m.

Houston Gaymers Main Meetup

The Houston Gaymers’ monthly meetup is the place to make new friends while playing your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Houston Bears Halloween Party at Play Nightlife

The Houston Bears celebrate their new home bar with a fabulous Halloween Party at Pause/Play. Wear your sexiest/scariest Halloween costume and join the Bears for a night of spooky fun! 2409 Grant St. 6 p.m.

DJ Roland Belmares at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston welcomes the return of legendary DJ Roland Belmares for a Halloween after party featuring a costume contest with three cash prizes. 10 p.m.

Varsity Bar Presents Locker Room

Varsity Bar presents Locker Room, a night of dark sexy beats featuring DJ KioKio. Gear encouraged. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 26

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Adriana LaRue, Cara Cherie and Barry Mii Dandy. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, October 30

Out@TUTS for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music.

Sunday, November 2

The Diana Foundation – Miss Angela’s Country Brunch

The Diana Foundation’s annual brunch brings people together for a festive afternoon of BBQ brunch, open bar, live entertainment, and community spirit—all while supporting Tony’s Place and Out for Education. Lott Hall at Hermann Park, 6201 Hermann Park Dr. 12 p.m.

Tuesday, November 4

An Evening with David Sedaris

Gay humorist and master of satire—and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition—David Sedaris shares his acerbic humor, social commentary, and outlandish stories. Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 7

Avenue 360 – Voices for Hope Gala

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness presents Voices for Hope 2025, the annual fundraising gala event benefitting organization’s HIV Continuum of Care and Omega House Hospice programs. River Oaks Country Club, 1600 River Oaks Blvd. 6:30 p.m.

