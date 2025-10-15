Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 16 – 19

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, October 16

Katy Pride Kickoff Party

Start Pride weekend in style with a speakeasy-inspired piano-bar party to kick off Katy Pride 2025 with music, laughter, and community. Red River Grill Room at Typhoon Texas Water Park, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. Katy. 6:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 17

Fruity Friday Lotería

Fruity Friday is back at Frost Town Brewing with a new game: Lotería. Cards are $1 each, and proceeds go to support gender-affirming health care for two Houston trans men. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

The Black Lesbian Network presents Sapphic City & The Art of Connection

Celebrate Sisterhood, Sound, and Soul! The Art of Connection is crafted to cultivate community among Black lesbians—creating space to spark new friendships, share stories, and strengthen bonds. Then, it’s time to turn up at Sapphic City—a celebration of sound, sisterhood, and self-expression. LiV, 108 Main St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 18

Families with Pride at Discovery Green

Discovery, Green, Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin and The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chanber of Commerce present Families with Pride, celebrating LGBTQ families and allies. Enjoy arts and crafts, yard games, a kids’ costume party with prizes, a Proud Puppy Pawty, and much more. 1500 McKinney St. 9 a.m.

Houston Art Weeks Pop-up Exhibit and Sale at The Montrose Center

As the grand finale of Houston Art Weeks, the StellaNova Foundation will stage a pop-up art exhibition and sale at the Montrose Center. Meet local artists, purchase one-of-a-kind art, and enjoy hospitality while giving back to our community. 401 Branard St. 9 a.m.

Katy Pride Celebration

Katy Pride’s 2025 celebration features LGBTQ-friendly organizations, live entertainment, kids’ activities, delicious food and drinks, and more. Typhoon Texas Water Park. 11 a.m.

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

Space City Rugby 2026 Calendar Party at Varsity Bar

Join Space City Rugby at Varsity Bar for their 2026 Calendar Release Party. Meet the team, grab a Jello shot, and get your calendar signed. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 9 p.m.

Beefcake Ft. GSP at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston presents international DJ and producer GSP as he returns with Beefcake XXL. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 19

Talking with Pride Summit 2025

The Woodlands Pride hosts Talking with Pride, an exciting day of discussions, workshops, and networking. The summit is all about celebrating and empowering the LGBTQ+ community. Hear from inspiring speakers, connect with like-minded individuals, and learn how to make a difference. SHSU – The Woodlands Center, 3380 College Park Dr. 9 a.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Arson Nick, Marci Mogul, and Amaya J Ross. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Don’t Mess with the Texas Rainbow Protest

Community members in Montrose and LGBTQ advocates will protest the planned removal of the Pride crosswalk at Taft and Westheimer. The protest will include drag performers dressed as crosswalk guards leading the protest, music, signs, free water, snacks, and sunscreen. Westheimer and Taft St. 12 p.m.

Queer Cabaret at Barcode Houston

Barcode Houston presents Queer Cabaret, hosted by Preston Steamed with performances by Miss Majors, Gaselene Brooks, Ophelia T. Flesh, and more. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, October 23

2025 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 25

The Woodlands Pride Festival

The Woodlands Pride is an annual LGBTQ+ pride festival and celebration that takes place in The Woodlands, Texas. The festival features live music, entertainment, food vendors, and more. Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Dr. 11 a.m.

