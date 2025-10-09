Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 9 – 12

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, October 9

Steak Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 10

Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park

The weekend-long Bayou City Art Festival will showcase the works of more than 250 artists in 19 different categories. As one of the top outdoor art festivals in the nation, Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park benefits local nonprofits and features something for everyone. S. Picnic Ln, Memorial Park. Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily.

LGBTQ+ Senior Movie Day @ Law Harrington

The Montrose Center presents LGBTQ+ Senior Movie Day, a monthly event with free popcorn and a chance to connect with fellow seniors. This month’s movie is The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St. 1 p.m.

The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo

Icon International Mother Twiggy Pucci Garçon and Overall Mother Jazell Tisci, in partnership with Impulse Group Houston and The Normal Anomaly Inc. present The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 11

Mr. Third Coast Leather Contest at Ripcord Houston

Misfits Houston present an unforgettable celebration of leather, brotherhood, and community as contestants compete for the title of Mr. Third Coast Leather 2025 and the opportunity to represent the title at International Mr. Leather 2026 in Chicago. Ripcord Houston, 715 Fairview St. 4 p.m.

Coming Out Monologues at Los Robles

To celebrate National Coming Out Day, the University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association presents Coming Out Monologues, in which actors present monologues based on submissions from members of Houston’s LGBTQ community. Proceeds benefit scholarships and crisis aid for LGBTQ UH students. Read OutSmart‘s story about the event here. Los Robles Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead Rd. 5:30 p.m.

Pearl Bar National Coming Out Day Event

Join HRC Houston at Pearl Bar for a night of camaraderie and fun. Get state and national updates and celebrate National Coming Out Day together. 6 p.m.

DJ Abel at South Beach Houston

From Miami’s South Beach to South Beach Houston, legendary DJ Abel returns for an unforgettable night of music and energy. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 12

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Adriana LaRue hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Vegas Van Cartier, Jazell Barbie Royalee, and Lila DuBois. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Monday, October 13

Frank Billingsley Golf Classic

Join beloved meteorologist Frank Billingsley for a day of friendly golf competition. Proceeds benefit Legacy Community Health’s School-Based Health Care (SBHC) program. Sweetwater Country Club, 4400 Palm Royale Blvd. 7 a.m.

Thursday, October 16

Katy Pride Kickoff Party

Start Pride weekend in style with a speakeasy-inspired piano-bar party to kick off Katy Pride 2025 with music, laughter, and community. Red River Grill Room at Typhoon Texas Water Park, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. Katy. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 18

Families with Pride at Discovery Green

Discovery, Green, Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin and The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chanber of Commerce present Families with Pride, celebrating LGBTQ families and allies. Enjoy arts and crafts, yard games, a kids’ costume party with prizes, a Proud Puppy Pawty, and much more. 1500 McKinney St. 9 a.m.

Katy Pride Celebration

Katy Pride’s 2025 celebration features LGBTQ-friendly organizations, live entertainment, kids’ activities, delicious food and drinks, and more. Typhoon Texas Water Park. 11 a.m.

Thursday, October 23

2025 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. 5:30 p.m.

