Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 2 – 5

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, October 2

Alley Theatre ActOUT for The DaVinci Code

Ticket holders for the October 2 performance of The DaVinci Code can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 3

Queer Teen Night at CAMH

Queer Teen Night is back at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston! Meet fellow queer teens and allies, style a utility belt to take home, take a chance at winning CAMH merch in a free raffle, and more!⁠ This event is free and open to all LGBTQ teens and allies. 5216 Montrose Blvd. 6 p.m.

Taylor Rave at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston celebrates the latest Taylor Swift release with Taylor Rave, a night of Taylor Swift remixes. 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 4

Taylor Swift Drag Brunch at Montrose Country Club

Montrose Country Club celebrates the release of Taylor Swift’s latest album with The Life of a Showgirl Drag Brunch, hosted by Chevelle Brooks and featuring performances by Taylor Summers, Toni Taylor Andrews, and Adalina LaRue. 202 Tuam St. 11 a.m.

Tony’s Corner Pocket 19th Anniversary Celebration

Tony’s Corner Pocket celebrates its 19th anniversary with hors d’oeuvres and dinner on Saturday, and a special anniversary show raising funds for St. Jude’s on Sunday. 817 W. Dallas St. 5 p.m.

The Montrose Center Out for Good Gala 2025: Leather and Lace

More than 750 LGBTQ leaders, community members, and allies come together to celebrate National Coming Out Day and Houston’s LGBTQ+ center. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, inspiring program, and great company. Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

David Archuleta at House of Blues Houston

American Idol alum David Archuleta brings his Earthly Delights tour to the Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Houston Pride Band – Silk Road Journey

Houston Pride Band opens its 2025-26 season with Silk Road Journey, a mesmerizing trip through myriad Asian cultures and communities. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Pearl Necklace Party at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston welcomes home Jeremiah with a Pearl Necklace Party. DJ Joe Ross spins, and everyone receives a pearl necklace at the door. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Brüt Party – Electric Underground at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston welcomes DJ Dan Darlington and Brüt Party – Electric Underground. DJ Deanne adds her electrifying energy to the mix. 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 5

ACCT Seawalk

Access Care of Coastal Texas presents the 2025 Galveston Island Seawalk, featuring a 3K run/walk, food, entertainment, and a vendor market. Menard Park at 10 a.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Kalani Ross Kahlo, Keymiyah Dupree, and Alyanna IV Bones. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sasha Colby Stripped II Tour

Drag legend and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby brings her Stripped II tour to Houston’s House of Blues. 1204 Caroline St. 8 p.m.

Queer Cabaret at Barcode Houston

Barcode Houston presents Queer Cabaret, hosted by Preston Steamed with performances by Glitter laRue, Alexander Danger, Billie Abizmal, and more. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

Tuesday, October 7

National Night Out at Bagby Park

The community is invited to come together for National Night Out, hosted by Midtown Houston. This annual event is an opportunity for neighbors, visitors, and local law enforcement to come

Friday, October 10

The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo

Icon International Mother Twiggy Pucci Garçon and Overall Mother Jazell Tisci, in partnership with Impulse Group Houston and The Normal Anomaly Inc. present The Bayou Battle Ball II: The Rodeo. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 11

Red Queen Run Benefitting OWTC

This 5K fun run is a fundraiser for Off With Their Chest, which assists trans men with life-saving transition-related care. After the run, stick around for a Community Market. Explore offerings from local vendors, grab valuable community resources, and soak in the spirit of unity. Westbury United Methodist Church, 5200 Willowbend Blvd. 8 a.m.

Thursday, October 16

Katy Pride Kickoff Party

Start Pride weekend in style with a speakeasy-inspired piano-bar party to kick off Katy Pride 2025 with music, laughter, and community. Red River Grill Room at Typhoon Texas Water Park, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. Katy. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 18

Katy Pride Celebration

Katy Pride’s 2025 celebration features LGBTQ-friendly organizations, live entertainment, kids’ activities, delicious food and drinks, and more. Typhoon Texas Water Park. 11 a.m.

Thursday, October 23

2025 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. 5:30 p.m.

