Porscha Brown Named Executive Director of Harris County Managed Assigned Counsel Program

Harris County Commissioners Lesley Briones and Rodney Ellis have announced the appointment of Porscha Brown as Executive Director of the county’s Managed Assigned Counsel (MAC) Program, a key component in ensuring fair and effective representation for residents unable to afford private legal counsel.

As co-chairs of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s Indigent Defense Committee, Briones and Ellis called the appointment “another step toward a fairer justice system that better serves everyone.” They said Brown’s leadership reaffirms Harris County’s commitment to equal access to quality legal representation, regardless of income.

Brown brings extensive experience to the role, having served as Assistant Chief Public Defender in Harris County, where she oversaw defense services for thousands of clients each year. She was also an integral member of the MAC Advisory Board and has spent years working in public defense across Texas.

“Ms. Brown’s passion for justice, dedication to supporting attorneys, and extensive leadership experience make her exceptionally qualified to guide MAC,” Briones and Ellis said in a joint statement.

The MAC Program plays a vital role in Harris County’s criminal misdemeanor courts, centrally managing attorney appointments and providing training and holistic support services, including investigators and social workers. This structure enhances oversight and accountability while ensuring consistent, high-quality representation for individuals who cannot afford private counsel.

“With Ms. Brown at the helm of MAC, we will advance a stronger indigent defense system—one that protects rights and enhances fairness across our county courts,” the commissioners said.

Brown’s appointment marks a significant step in Harris County’s ongoing efforts to strengthen indigent defense and ensure justice is accessible to all residents, regardless of financial circumstances.