HRC and The Normal Anomaly Initiative Host a “Party with a Purpose”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), alongside The Normal Anomaly Initiative, is hosting “Party with a Purpose: Sex, Drugs and Politics”—a unique event merging entertainment and education for LGBTQ communities—on October 23, 2025, at Pause Nightclub in Houston. The evening focuses on harm reduction, offering tools and knowledge to improve the health and safety of marginalized individuals, particularly Black and Brown queer people.

Led by Tori Cooper, HRC’s Director of Community Engagement and a Black transgender woman living with HIV, the event centers on meeting people where they are. With decades of advocacy experience, Cooper has worked to address the needs of those frequently left out of traditional support systems. Attendees will participate in Narcan (naloxone) training to prevent overdose deaths, receive sexual health kits, and engage in expert-led discussions on navigating systems that have often failed LGBTQ individuals.

Five local organizations will provide culturally competent resources to the community, ensuring affirming and inclusive care for all. The Normal Anomaly Initiative will offer advocacy and empowerment for Black LGBTQ individuals, while Avenue 360 provides comprehensive health services. Grace Place extends vital support to youth experiencing homelessness, and Tac Sages promotes transgender allyship and education. Impulse Group focuses on wellness initiatives for gay Black men. Together, these partnerships strengthen access to community-focused, affirming support across Houston’s LGBTQ landscape.

The event is funded by ViiV Healthcare and Gilead Sciences, leaders in HIV treatment and prevention, as part of a nationwide initiative to enhance wellness among Black and Brown queer individuals. Attendees will gain access to safer sex resources, overdose prevention tools, housing instability support, and resources for those involved in sex work.

Entertainment Meets Education

Hosted by Alexyeus Paris and featuring performers Porsche Paris and Jazell Royale, the event promises a lively, inclusive atmosphere. Panelists and speakers—including Courtney Sellers, Wendell King II, Coco Valentine, Cree Summers-Malone, Gabriel McWilliams, and Jordan J. Edwards—will share insights on health, harm reduction, and community empowerment.

The entertainment component fosters community and belonging, while educational sessions support healthier living and informed choices. Cooper’s philosophy is to empower participants with trusted information and practical resources, focusing on incremental behavior change rather than enforcing abstinence. This approach is designed to give individuals control over their choices and improve their overall well-being.

Inclusive and Targeted Support

“Party with a Purpose” events are held nationwide, tailored to local community needs to ensure safe, welcoming environments. The Houston event’s partnership with The Normal Anomaly Initiative exemplifies this community-first approach. The target audience includes sex workers, people who use substances, and those at risk for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, with prevention efforts addressing a broad spectrum of substance use—including methamphetamine, alcohol, and tobacco.

Hands-on Narcan and fentanyl test strip—to assess if a drug contains fentanyl—training will be provided, with free distribution of these lifesaving tools. Participants can also access at-home HIV testing kits and step-by-step instructions, eliminating barriers to vital health services and information.

HRC’s harm reduction initiative, spearheaded by Cooper, initially focused on transgender and gender-expansive people but now extends to all LGBTQ individuals and allies, prioritizing Black and Brown communities. The program emphasizes empowering people to make safer choices and develop healthier habits, rather than mandating abstinence or exclusion.

The urgency of this work has grown as funding cuts at federal, state, and local levels threaten the continuity of prevention programs, leading to gaps in access to PrEP, STI screening, and other critical services. Events like this offer direct connections to healthcare, community-based STI testing, and peer support, helping to fill service gaps and strengthen support networks.

Tori Cooper’s Advocacy and Impact

Tori Cooper, 55, is a nationally recognized educator, author, and advocate for transgender people and those living with HIV. With more than 30 years in the field—ranging from volunteer roles to executive leadership—she founded Advocates for Better Care Atlanta, LLC and champions economic empowerment, public safety, and educational outreach at HRC.

Cooper’s advocacy began in Atlanta, inspired by the lack of harm reduction outreach in the ballroom community, and was shaped by early mentorship from Shay Chanel of the House of Chanel. She was a pioneer in adapting the CDC’s “Sister to Sister” HIV risk-reduction program for transgender women, setting new standards for inclusive health education.

In 2021, Cooper became the first openly Black transgender woman appointed to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA), where she advocates for inclusive policies and diverse leadership. CDC data reveal that Black transgender women are disproportionately affected by HIV. In seven major U.S. cities, 62% of Black transgender women are living with HIV, compared to much lower rates among Hispanic/Latina and White transgender women. Cooper has identified critical barriers, including stigma, limited healthcare access, and a shortage of providers trained in transgender health.

HRC’s harm reduction program aims to dismantle these systemic obstacles—addressing economic instability, lack of resources, public safety concerns, and stigma, while offering direct, culturally competent support. The HRC Foundation also tracks fatal violence against transgender and gender-diverse people, advocates for supportive families, non-discrimination policies, and inclusive services for those facing homelessness and poverty.

What: Party with a Purpose – “Sex, Drugs and Politics”

When: Thursday, 10/23/2025; 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Where: Pause Nightclub, 2409 Grant St.

Info: https://tinyurl.com/3wx4vj74