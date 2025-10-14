Community Rallies in Montrose to Defend Pride Crosswalk

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Over the weekend, members of Houston’s LGBTQ community and allies gathered at the intersection of Taft and Westheimer to protest the removal of the Montrose Pride crosswalk. Waving flags and carrying handmade signs, participants maintained a peaceful presence throughout the weekend, joined by local media and artists who transformed the surrounding sidewalks with chalk art messages of solidarity.

The rainbow crosswalks, first painted in 2016, were never meant as a political statement. They were created as a memorial for Alex Hill, who was struck and killed at the intersection that same year—a symbol of remembrance and safety that evolved into a defining landmark of pride and visibility for Houston’s LGBTQ community.

Photos by Nora Dayton