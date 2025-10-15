In Loving Memory: Lilly Roddy

27 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our long-time friend and colleague, Lilly Roddy, who died yesterday at the age of 73.

Lilly has been an integral part of our publishing history since our first publications in the 1980s, Uptown Express and Health & Spirit Magazines.

For many years, she wrote the beloved SignOut Astrology column for OutSmart, earning numerous Gayest & Greatest Reader’s Choice Awards for her work. Her astrological knowledge was immense, as was her understanding of spirituality and the human condition.

She is survived by her partner of nearly 30 years, Yvonne Carroll.

A celebration of life for Lilly will be announced, and we will update information when it becomes available.