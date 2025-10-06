Krewe of Olympus Celebrates 53 Years of Camp, Community, and Carnival

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston’s Krewe of Olympus—one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ Mardi Gras krewes—embodies a spirit of exuberance. Its members embrace a social scene adorned in rhinestones, sequins, and feathers. This lively community is marked by camaraderie, great parties, and a commitment to raising money for Houston’s LGBTQ community. The organization is now celebrating its 53rd anniversary.

Founded in 1970 as a gay krewe in New Orleans, members began to hold an annual black-tie ball, showcasing elaborate campy costumes that required months of preparation. The name Olympus alludes to the fictional New Orleans carnival ball featured in the 1938 Bette Davis film Jezebel.

For years, Houston lacked its own krewes, prompting many local gay men to travel to New Orleans for the Olympus ball. But by 1992, the AIDS crisis left the New Orleans Krewe with only three surviving members. To revitalize the organization, husbands Bill and Ben Jones-Walters guided the Krewe’s relocation to Houston, breathing new life into its traditions.

The Krewe’s hallmark lavish costumes are usually built in segments in order to transport them to the ball site. A Krewe motto is “If it’s worth being done, it’s worth being overdone.”

Memorable costumes from past balls include a Tiki Room bar complete with parrots singing in unison, and a dramatic Statue of Liberty descending from her pedestal.

Since 1970, the group has hosted its annual ball every year—except for two years during COVID. The Krewe measures its age by the number of balls held, making this its 53rd year. Past ball themes have ranged from “Illuminations” and “Just Desserts” to “Hell and Heaven,” and “Cocktail Culture.” Each year, a king and queen of the ball are chosen. The ball is usually held two weeks before the New Orleans celebration of Mardi Gras so that members are able to attend the New Orleans event and also the Galveston event.

Despite meticulous planning, the event is not without its amusing mishaps. Members have contended with back braces throwing them off balance, prematurely popped costume balloons, and wobbly headdresses. Each member’s headdress is built upon a custom-fitted skullcap, designed to fit snugly without the use of chin straps.

President David Gandy has announced that the 2026 ball will be held at the Wyndham Houston near NRG Stadium on January 31. Gandy has been a member for over three decades and has served as the fundraising chair for 14 years.

The event usually attracts about 400 guests. Attendance is by invitation only, so the best way to see a show is to become friends with Krewe members—who each have a specific number of invitations they can give out.

Beyond the ball, the Krewe hosts a variety of other social events throughout the year. Annual fundraisers include a Twelfth Night celebration with king cake, Witchy Bitchy with Halloween-themed food, and Fais Do Do featuring homemade Creole food.

Members also construct prize-winning floats for Houston’s Pride parade and sell beads and flags at the Pride festival. Additional social gatherings include happy-hour parties at local clubs, rush parties, restaurant group dinners, and quarterly membership meetings.

The Krewe of Olympus has always been open to men of all races, and since the 1980s, women have also been welcomed. Heterosexuals are likewise welcome to join. Membership applications can be downloaded at the Krewe website.

Members can choose their level of involvement, with greater participation yielding rewards such as preferred seating at the annual ball. At a minimum, members are expected to pay dues and serve on one committee.

Over the years, the Krewe has donated nearly a million dollars to local LGBTQ organizations. Beneficiaries have included the PFLAG/HATCH Youth Scholarship Foundation, The Pet Patrol Houston, PWA Holiday Charities, Q-Patrol, Omega House, Texas United Charities, Bering Open Gate, Heart of Leather Foundation, AssistHers, Bayou City Performing Arts, Bering Omega Community Services, Colt 45 AIDS Troublefund, Montrose Clinic, Art League Houston, Legacy Community Health Pharmacy, Lesbian Health Initiative, the LGBT Switchboard, and Allies in Hope’s Camp Hope.

For more info, visit kreweofolympus.org