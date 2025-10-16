UPDATE: Katy Pride Relocates Celebration After Abrupt Venue Cancellation

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Katy Pride will move forward with its long-planned celebration this weekend at Bear Creek Rodeo Arena, following the sudden cancellation of its original event venue less than three days before the festival was set to begin.

Organizers say the event, which had been in development for more than a year, was canceled by the previous venue despite a signed contract and months of preparation. The park cited “security concerns” but did not specify the nature of any threats.

“This event has been in the works for more than a year,” said Kristina Shackelford, Director of Pride Celebration. “To see it canceled at the last minute over unfounded fears is disheartening—not just for our team, but for the families, allies, and local businesses who proudly support a more inclusive Katy.”

Katy Pride organizers emphasize that no credible threats were made against the event. According to the group, a peaceful, lawful demonstration had been anticipated, but there was no indication of violence or unrest.

In recent weeks, several online posts from community members—including two current and one former Katy ISD board member—called the Pride event “not family-friendly” and urged others to pressure the venue. The resulting social media activity led to concern among venue staff and, ultimately, the cancellation.

Katy Pride President Amanda Rose said she was unaware of any legitimate safety threats before the decision.

“I have not heard of any violent threats—we would have shared those with law enforcement immediately,” Rose said. “All that I’m aware of has just been calls to basically express your dislike for what is happening. I respect being a family-friendly event, but you know, Pride is a family-friendly event. We are for all people. I’m not sure what individuals think happens at a Pride event.”

Following the cancellation, organizers quickly secured a new location: Bear Creek Rodeo Arena, located at 3230 Hwy 6.

Shackelford acknowledged that the disruption created challenges for volunteers, sponsors, and attendees but said the focus remains on creating an inclusive celebration that reflects Katy’s diversity and resilience.

Typhoon Texas, the original venue, said in a statement that its decision was made “with concern for the safety and security of our guests and staff members,” citing multiple unspecified threats received via phone and in person. However, the park did not detail the nature of those threats, and a spokesperson confirmed that none were reported to law enforcement.

Katy Pride has since received a refund from the park and is working with local law enforcement to ensure security at the new site. Organizers say the outpouring of community support has been encouraging and underscores why Pride events remain necessary.

Rose said that, if anything, the past week has strengthened the group’s sense of purpose. “I have not heard of any violent threats,” she repeated, emphasizing the importance of continuing. “Pride is for everyone. It’s about visibility, family, and community.”

Katy Pride’s leadership added that they remain committed to creating safe, inclusive spaces for all residents.

What: Katy Pride Celebration

When: Saturday, October 18 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Bear Creek Rodeo Arena, 3230 Hwy 6

Info: facebook.com/KatyPrideLGBTQ