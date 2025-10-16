Ian L. Haddock Named to Out Magazine’s 2025 Out100 List

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Ian L. Haddock, founder of The Normal Anomaly Initiative and frequent OutSmart contributor, has been named one of Out magazine’s 2025 Out100 honorees, a recognition that celebrates the most influential and pioneering LGBTQ individuals across the globe.

The annual Out100 list, now in its 31st year, honors those who are shaping culture, challenging norms, and furthering visibility within and beyond the LGBTQ community. Haddock joins a prestigious lineup that includes entertainment icons Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Rosie O’Donell, and G Flip; drag luminaries Bob the Drag Queen and Ginger Minj; and political figures such as Rep. Sarah McBride and Precious Brady-Davis.

Haddock is the Founder and Executive Director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, a Houston-based nonprofit focused on Black, queer advancement and empowerment. He has also served on the Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board in Houston and contributes to OutSmart magazine, in addition to writing for outlets such as TheGrio, Huffington Post, Logo/NewNowNext, Austin American-Statesman, and the Houston Chronicle.

“This is truly one of the biggest honors of my life,” Haddock said. “I never dreamed I would be a part of such a prestigious list, but I am grateful that people across the nation can shine a bright light on the amazing work being done in the South—especially in Houston.”

This year’s Out100 theme, “Bolder, Brighter!”, celebrates resilience and courage in the face of adversity. Haddock’s inclusion highlights his unwavering advocacy and educational work, which have advanced equality and visibility for LGBTQ individuals in Texas and beyond.

The Out100 honorees will be celebrated on November 21, 2025, at nya studios WEST in Hollywood, and the Out100 TV Special, produced in collaboration with ABC-owned television stations, will air on December 20, 2025, across linear, streaming, and digital platforms.

Read OUT‘s feature on Ian L. Haddock here

For more on his work, visit normalanomaly.org

Follow Ian on Instagram @ianlhaddock

.