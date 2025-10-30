Houston Creates LGBTQ+ Economic Empowerment Role to Boost Opportunity

27 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

On October 28, 2025, Houston City Council member Mario Castillo announced a dynamic new position in Houston: the LGBTQ+ Economic Empowerment Coordinator within the city’s Office of Business Opportunity. This role is designed to help LGBTQ people in Houston—focusing on young people and seniors—gain better access to jobs, city services, and small business resources.

Several organizations worked together to create this new position, including the Office of Business Opportunity, the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, and the Montrose Center. Representatives from each group joined Castillo at the press conference announcement to show their support.

Castillo pointed out that several other cities already have similar jobs that connect LGBTQ communities with city resources. Houston’s version, Castillo said, will focus directly on economic development. He mentioned that LGBTQ youth are more likely to experience homelessness, and LGBTQ seniors often face financial struggles. The new coordinator will work to connect these groups with training programs, business help, and other city services.

This new position is being funded with money from Castillo’s council district service fund, with additional support from Council member Julian Ramirez’s budget. Castillo stressed the importance of making it easier for people in the LGBTQ community to move up economically and said the city will work to find and fix gaps in the services it provides. For now, the position will be part-time, but if it proves successful over the next year, the goal is to make it a full-time, citywide role in the next budget.

Cylenthia Hoyrd, who is the Director of the Office of Business Opportunity, will supervise the new coordinator. Hoyrd said this position is crucial because it will offer mentorship, and support small businesses owned by LGBTQ people. She also talked about the importance of collecting information on the program’s results, so the city knows what is working and how it can actively remove obstacles for LGBTQ Houstonians.

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, led by Tammi Wallace, has strongly supported the creation of this coordinator role. Wallace praised Castillo for making economic inclusion more than talk, making it a real priority for Houston. She said that giving LGBTQ business owners more support and visibility will help the city grow and attract new talent. Many LGBTQ entrepreneurs do not have access to traditional business networks or funding, so the new coordinator’s work is expected to make a significant difference for them.

Avery Belyeu, CEO of the Montrose Center, said the LGBTQ community is an important part of Houston. She pointed out that LGBTQ seniors and youth—especially transgender youth—often face discrimination and are left out of many economic opportunities. The new coordinator will help these groups by providing resources, advice, and a sense of belonging.

By focusing on fairness and empowerment, the coordinator’s goal is to help LGBTQ Houstonians not just get by but thrive in a city known for its diversity and opportunities. The launch of this role is a major step toward making Houston more inclusive and supportive for all its residents, with an emphasis on tangible results and long-term change.