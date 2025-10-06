Coming Out Monologues Bring LGBTQ Voices to the Stage in Houston

44 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The University of Houston LGBTQ+ Alumni Network is hosting a fundraiser on October 11 at Los Robles Bar & Grill to support their scholarship grant program. The event takes place on National Coming Out Day, a day to raise awareness, foster acceptance, and celebrate LGBTQ visibility. Its roots trace back to the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

This year’s alumni event will feature Coming Out Monologues and Stories, a special program in which actors present monologues based on diary-like submissions from members of Houston’s LGBTQ community. Trans activist Gianna Christina Ramirez will emcee the evening.

The event’s fundraising chair is Frank de Oro, a 39-year-old gay male who also serves as the show’s director and editor. He suggested the concept to the board, remembering the emotional impact that similar programs had on him during his years in the Rio Grande area a decade ago.

The program will begin with a diverse set of monologues, followed by a 30-minute open-mic session for anyone wishing to share their own coming-out story. “These stories open up something very vulnerable,” de Oro says, emphasizing the importance of sharing and embracing each other’s experiences during challenging times. The monologues reveal how people have come out across different generations, highlighting the value of Pride to people of all ages and backgrounds.

De Oro describes the event as a safe space for all, especially for younger generations seeking guidance from their LGBTQ community. He says the alumni network hopes to make this program an annual event on National Coming Out Day, telling more and more stories from Houston’s LGBTQ community.

WHAT: Coming Out Monologues and Stories

WHEN: Saturday, October 11. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the event concludes at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Los Robles Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead Road

INFO: For adults 17 and older; details at uhlgbtqalumni

Speaking Truth, Finding Family

Jennifer Correa

36, she/her

Jennifer Correa, a straight ally, felt compelled to join the monologues presentation with a story about a lesbian woman who came out to her father. While reading the script, Correa was immediately captivated by the woman’s humor and vibrancy, noting that she is “hilarious” and fortunate to have the support necessary to feel secure in her identity. For Correa, these monologues are a testament to the wide range of experiences within the LGBTQ community, revealing the colorful individuality of each person’s journey. She observes that our own fears often create greater barriers than actual circumstances, and that genuine support is often present around us, even if we do not always perceive it. Correa emphasizes the importance of chosen family, showing that meaningful support can come from surprising sources. She believes that coming out, while intimidating, may not be as overwhelming as it appears. Correa regards National Coming Out Day as a tribute to courage and authenticity, celebrating those who bravely reveal their true selves despite the possibility of misunderstanding or rejection. She deeply respects individuals who choose honesty over comfort, and hopes that National Coming Out Day can provide meaningful opportunities to honor the strength and resilience required for self-acceptance and the pursuit of living openly.

A Trans Voice Takes the Stage

Alejandro Alvarado

33, he/him

Alejandro Alvarado is a proud trans man who is preparing to take the stage and perform a monologue about the experiences of another trans man. He chose this role to challenge himself and step outside of his comfort zone. Recognizing that visibility for trans men can be limited, Alvarado was motivated to embrace this opportunity to share a story that resonates deeply with him—and potentially with others who may feel unseen. “I know there aren’t too many trans men who put themselves out there, so I said Why not?” When Alvarado first read the monologue, he immediately felt a strong connection to the material. Many aspects of the story reflected his own experiences and emotions. “I felt like I could be the person in the story and put myself in his shoes,” he shared, highlighting the empathy and understanding that comes from lived experience. He believes that performances like these can foster greater awareness and acceptance. Alvarado also sees National Coming Out Day as an important occasion for the LGBTQ community. He views it as a time to remind individuals that they are not alone. By participating in this monologue, Alvarado hopes to inspire others, promote visibility, and help people realize the value of sharing their stories.

Exploring Emotional Attraction

Holly Harris

30, she/her

After an eight-year break from performing in community-theater productions, Holly Harris, a resolute straight ally, is making her stage comeback. Harris was inspired to return with the encouragement of her friend Frank de Oro, who presented her with a monologue that deeply resonated with her. In this performance, Harris takes on the role of a demisexual character, someone whose experience of sexual attraction is rooted in forming a profound emotional connection rather than being sparked by physical appearance or instant chemistry. Demisexual individuals often don’t feel sexual attraction until a strong bond and deep trust have developed with another person. Although Harris herself does not identify as demisexual, she finds aspects of the character relatable. “I know what it feels like to not have that immediate physical attraction to someone. And sometimes, even in a long-term relationship, someone’s touch can unexpectedly feel unfamiliar, like the touch of a stranger,” she says. Harris believes these moments of emotional distance echo the demisexual perspective, and she appreciates the opportunity to convey such feelings onstage. For Harris, participating in this production on National Coming Out Day holds special significance. She views the occasion as a valuable opportunity for people to come together and celebrate life authentically.

Searching for Identity and Belonging

Christopher Krause

35, it/its

Christopher Krause, a nonbinary queer polycule, will deliver two distinct monologues during the show: one reflecting on a personal story, and another focusing on someone else’s experience. Krause’s own piece explores the journey of a gay man coming out, followed by the realization that traditional gender labels don’t fit. Describing it as “a wild ride,” Krause shares, “I was very young, my first relationship was chaotic, and it all led to my coming out.” The second monologue centers on a gay male who is outed in dramatic teenage fashion. Krause hopes to emphasize that even after such an experience, it’s not the end of the world. “You always get to find your own community, your own tribe, and your own family in the end.” Active in the local theater scene, Krause recently appeared in The Laramie Project and enjoys bringing authentic stories to life on stage. “I love telling stories that get the audience invested,” Krause says. “It’s important to portray real experiences honestly and let the audience join me in that journey.” For Krause, National Coming Out Day is a celebration of the freedom that comes with honesty and stepping into the light.