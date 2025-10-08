Houston Art Weeks Debuts with Artists, Galleries, and a Lot of Heart

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Spend several days cruising from one art gallery or artists’ studio to another during the inaugural Houston Art Weeks (HAW) this October 10 through 19. You can meet the artists and gallery owners face-to-face.

Styled in the manner of the Holiday Shopping Card, Houston Restaurant Weeks, and other seasonal consumer campaigns benefiting non-profits, HAW runs in advance of the holiday gift season. HAW spotlights some of the city’s most notable art initiatives, including the Bayou City Art Festival (October 10-13) and the Washington Avenue Art District’s Second Saturday (October 11).

On Saturday, October 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., a pop-up exhibit and sale will take place at the Montrose Center, this year’s primary beneficiary of the event.

Houston Art Weeks is a fundraiser sponsored by the StellaNova Foundation, established by Doug Harris. The nonprofit foundation’s mission is to provide resources to those in need of mental health care.

“Are there Houstonians who have not witnessed a friend, a family member, a neighbor, or coworker experiencing a mental health issue or episode?” asks Harris. “Depression, addiction, domestic violence, even self-harm? Regrettably, these have become commonplace occurrences, and not everyone has the knowledge or resources to help individuals facing these situations in a helpful, healing manner. We must remove the stigma associated with mental health so that people will be more willing to ask for help. Too many suffer in silence. They fear reprisals at home, in school, or at work. They worry about harsh judgment from their families and peers and fail to take that first, important step and admit that they are ‘not OK.’”

Harris strongly believes in the healing power of the arts, and the StellaNova Foundation supports organizations that use art and music as essential therapies for those experiencing mental health issues. The foundation has sponsored several fundraisers, including local artists and galleries such as three Wild at Art events and the State of Grace Sale in May, which raised $60,000 for Houston charities.

Harris encourages everyone to come out to enjoy Houston Art Weeks and support the foundation and the Montrose Center, while enjoying the art our city has to offer.

“We want Houstonians to appreciate the depth and breadth of our city’s arts community and the opportunities to meet these artisans and learn about their work,” Harris says. “We want Houstonians to get out and let life ‘hit them in the face.’ And discovering art, in all its forms, should be a big part of that emotional awakening. It is impossible to remain neutral in the presence of art. If the artist has done their job, every work should generate an emotional response. Good or bad—but never indifferent.”

Past beneficiaries of StellaNova Foundation’s art events have included Healthcare for the Homeless-Houston, the Montrose Center, Guitars for Vets, the Purple Heart Project, and AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors. The Montrose Center will be the primary beneficiary of the inaugural edition of HAW.

Established in 1978, the Montrose Center is the leading LGBTQ social services organization in Houston, empowering the community to live healthier, more fulfilling lives through a wide range of social services, programs, and resources. The Center offers mental health counseling, behavioral health services, youth and senior programs, and operates the Law Harrington Senior Living Center. As a United Way Agency, the Montrose Center serves as a gathering place for LGBTQ organizations and activities, directly impacting over 55,000 individuals annually through education, outreach, and community initiatives.

“I think, when it comes to buying art, some people are afraid they might make a mistake. Instead of enjoying the work, in its moment in time, they think about what their friends might say, or—heaven forbid—resale value,” says Harris. “Acquire art because you like it and want to have it in your life. Even if you’re buying art as a gift, as long as you like it and had [the recipient] in mind when you bought it, they will like it as well.”

As of press time, over 30 artists and galleries were slated to participate in the inaugural Houston Art Weeks.

“It’s going to take a few years to build Houston Art Weeks to the level of the Holiday Shopping Card or Houston Restaurant Weeks, but the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive, Harris says. “The artists are rallying for the cause, and we think that art enthusiasts, even the ‘art curious,’ will accept our invitation to connect.”

OutSmart magazine is the proud Media Sponsor of Houston Art Weeks 2025.

What: Houston Art Weeks 2025

When: October 10-19

Where: Various locations; Montrose Center pop-up on October 18.

Info: https://houstonartweeks.org/